Oh my, who would have thunk?! Walmart officials recently announced that they are going to set up what they call “pop-up, drive-in movie theaters” in the parking lots of 160 Walmarts throughout the United States.
These theaters will open in early August and remain open through October. Walmart is touting this as “the most amazing family drive-in movie tour ever.”
In what cities the tour will set up has not been announced. Nor how long the drive-ins will stay in each city. In fact, there are still a lot of unknowns to how this all will work, including how the cars will receive sound.
Although, we do know each site will offer concessions; however, it has not been announced if there will be a fee to watch the films. If there is a fee, I would expect it to be minimal.
Walmart has indicated that the shows will include blockbuster movies, as well as “special appearances by celebrities and filmmakers.” Tribeca Productions (an American film and television company founded by actor Robert De Niro) has partnered with Walmart to provide the tour’s movies.
This whole tour concept pretty much knocks my socks off. I applaud whoever came up with the traveling drive-in concept. And I applaud Walmart for putting the tour on the road.
It’s a concept that communities can enjoy safely AND it also brings an excitement to the movie theater world, which has had to shut down for the last few months due to COVID-19.
