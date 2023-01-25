John Brown was an extremist and militant abolitionist who utilized violence against pro-slavery advocates in Kansas Territory and during his raid on Harpers Ferry.
This creates the question: “If John Brown was an extremist and militant abolitionist, wasn’t he a domestic terrorist?”
In the modern sense, yes, John Brown was an extremist and militant abolitionist and domestic terrorist. In his historical era, though, he was an extremist and militant abolitionist, but not necessarily a domestic terrorist, as it was not totally uncommon for individuals or groups to take up arms and fight for a particular cause.
Whereas today, we refer to Americans who choose to utilize violence to further their domestic causes as domestic terrorists, in the 1850s they were referred to as filibusterers, and they were not necessarily pursued and arrested by the federal government.
Indeed, there are historical examples of filibusters who formed guerilla forces to invade Canada and Mexico, and the Federal government even recognized the efforts of William Walker, who led a group of filibusters in an invasion and short-lived conquest of Nicaragua in the 1850s.
In our modern era, an individual or group that chooses to utilize violence in support of their cause is quickly labeled a domestic terrorist. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and a host of other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies quickly move to seek out and arrest and imprison individuals or groups deemed to be domestic terrorists.
However, in the 1850s, the federal government was not as deeply involved in the affairs of states and local areas. When the guerilla war broke out in Kansas Territory in the 1850s, the federal response was relatively limited, as the federal government resisted too much federal government overreach into state, county, and local affairs.
When John Brown came to Kansas, there certainly was a certain amount of federal government effort to curb the guerilla war in Kansas Territory, but not the massive law enforcement or military response that would occur in the present day if the same situation developed in Kansas or any other state.
John Brown and the other combatants on both sides of the slavery issue during the guerilla war during Bleeding Kansas were both engaging in what we would refer to as domestic terrorism in the present day. It’s just that John Brown was an unusually effective guerilla fighter and leader. He received a lot of media attention and became an archetype for an ideologically motivated militant activist, which as time progressed, became synonymous with being a domestic terrorist.
In his day, he was just an effective guerilla fighter in Kansas Territory, and later on an abolitionist filibusterer due to his raid on Harpers Ferry, Virginia.
True, Brown was infamous in the eyes of pro-slavery advocates, an enemy that they wanted to capture and see executed, but he was not viewed in exactly the same manner as we would view him in the present day as a domestic terrorist.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
