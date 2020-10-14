Remember the old “Christmas in October” project once held every year? That was the one in which everyone pitched in to make improvements at the homes of senior residents.
A few older men led the effort, but it was supported by the help of craftsmen, students and willing workers who donated their efforts to improve living conditions for others. I feel as if that’s what’s happening now.
The local PRIDE committee has declared October to be “Community Pride Month” in Osawatomie. While they have been busy, they have also invited the rest of us to do our parts as well. So far, firemen have sprayed and scraped the old white stone street signs to prepare them for repainting. Many had become so worn in the half century since they were installed that street names were no longer identifiable. The small picnic structures at the City Lake were repainted, the area around the Adair Cabin in John Brown Park was trimmed and pruned and my favorite so far — the grounds of the Soldiers’ Monument were finally tended.
Believe me, the list goes on. It includes floral plantings at the park and continuing efforts to reclaim, maintain and improve the appearance of the city. We can help by working on our own properties — cleaning, trimming and ridding as needed. Then we can help some more by patronizing local restaurants and businesses and contributing to a healthier local economy. We can do all this despite the presence of the novel Coronavirus in our lives.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was here to formally dedicate the trailhead, “Mile Zero,” of the Flint Hills Trail. That trail, now a state park, is attracting increasing numbers of cyclists, hikers and equestrians from across the state. With a little help from us all, Oz can become more inviting in many ways.
Pride extends beyond Osawatomie to encompass all of Miami County. The current Fall issue of Kansas! Magazine features a six-page story about the Louisburg Cider Mill. That article, titled “Emmett’s Place,” for Emmett O’Rear, the patriarch of the third-generation business, is richly illustrated and tells the reasons for the Mill’s success.
It stresses my own favorites — the cider and the cider doughnuts. The cider, natural as it is, is a health food; the doughnuts, not so much. They are irresistible. We rarely drive past without stopping to purchase a few. When I am lucky enough to get some “day-old” ones at reduced price, I make bread pudding that can beat grandma’s.
The Country Store at the Mill has been my preferred place to buy fresh spices and seasonings. They come in small, usable packages and are reasonably priced. Other offerings include mixes, food gifts, craft sodas and, of course, the chance to watch cider being made in the mill room. This is a Miami Country treasure of which we can all be proud.
Paola’s not forgotten, though. That same issue of Kansas! Magazine reminds us of an important part of county history. George Washington Carver, famed scientist, inventor and educator, once lived in Paola before moving on to Olathe and Minneapolis, Kansas. He is listed in the magazine as one of ten selected “Explorers and Innovators.”
I once read that Carver lived in a building overlooking the Paola Square. I have also heard that he was in Osawatomie for a brief time and attended the Rev. Benjamin Read’s school there. I have no evidence of that, but I’ll keep looking.
It doesn’t take much “looking” to see that we have many reasons to be proud of our area. Citizen involvement, thriving businesses and rich history call lead to a future of promise and even more pride.
