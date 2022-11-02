The most decorative scenery is available to us this fall. Through daily sunshine the mixture of tints and tones of autumn colors are spectacular. As November picks up the reins, we gallop into another month of fall while the colorful leaves remain hanging around for our pleasure.
A few weeks ago, when we had that tempestuous wind that blew dust and paper and leaves and more dust and lots of leaves, I thought for sure the trees were going to lose all their growth plus branches… just blow them off on a wayward wind to Holton, or Hiawatha or Horton.
Gone with the wind! (It should become a song).
Luckily, the leaves still entertain me as I drive or wander. I love all the colors. It brings me feelings of great joy and jocundity (I like this word). As I shuffle through the multicolored leaves, they flit about my feet fluffling into new piles. Within and around are varieties of leaves from my yard and from others’.
Certain trees in my yard drop certain variations of yellow… soft maples are one. My ginkgo tree dropped all of its triangular fan-shaped yellow leaves in one day. It got very cold one night, and sure enough, the next day all of them were grounded.
Ginkgo trees are quite interesting to observe. Ursuline Academy has/had some along the west walkway. I first saw one at the University of Kansas along Jayhawk Boulevard and found it to be just so unusual.
The trees are originally from China and are considered to be a prehistoric species with leaves resembling fossilized trees. Gingkos are a favorable tree to plant for numerous reasons: they grow quickly, insects leave them alone, they are fungus resistant, provide great shade, and they don’t mind the cooler weather. There is a difference between male and female trees. A male is preferable, but you can’t lift a leaf to tell the sexual orientation.
My husband and I don’t care about the endless leaves in our yard. We have too many trees, and with trees you get leaves. It’s part of the deal. Thank goodness our neighbors, on both sides, like them too.
We also have many, many oak trees producing an immeasurable amount of acorns. Sometimes they can be dangerous… like walking on marbles. One must be careful.
Acorns make the neighborhood squirrels and blue jays extremely happy, which in turn, make me quite happy.
I walked out of my front door the other day and on my porch lay the most exquisitely colored leaf. It was not from one of our trees. A gypsy leaf flown in from unknown parts, it was the prettiest purple in color which made it so outstanding amongst the others. Bending down to further enjoy it I found some eloquent mixtures of reds.
What a find! The next area of the leaf was a bright yellow holding green dots within it. I am telling you it was certainly a beauty! The leaf’s veins were a ruby red creating the final details of glory.
The tree that let this leaf go must be a proud parent and wanted to share it with me. It was a prodigious morning find.
~~~
I must tell you about my deer story.
One early evening, while driving across the gravel roads of Miami County, I noticed a large flock of robins in a field of growing winter wheat. I was pleasantly surprised and ecstatic because I hadn’t seen robins in a long while and missed their friendly song.
I slowed to a crawl, pulled over, (on a gravel road you can hope no one will honk and flip fingers… if you remember my previous column) only to notice five does about 30 feet from my window.
I was astounded! I was exhilarated! Right here next to me! They didn’t run. In fact, they were more interested in the green winter wheat in which they were feasting.
I rolled down my window hoping not to scare them away. The black onyx eyes looked at places beyond me. There little snorts could be heard and some stomping of legs. I couldn’t believe my luck.
Some of you are probably thinking, “What’s the big deal? It’s just a bunch of deer, lady. You can see them all over the place.”
Well, that is true. But these gals were so close… like a drive-through zoo, and I don’t see deer that often. Normally from afar in a corn field or near a forest or hopping and dodging traffic praying for its life to be spared. “Run Bambi! Run!”
I haven’t reached the conclusion to the story… yet. While counting these five females I notice more deer farther into the field closer to some trees. Some does and possibly two bucks. Once again, I am in awe. Oh, my lands! I can’t believe my luck today.
Wishing I had a good camera and a pair of binoculars, I noticed the lead doe had decided to mosey to the east. With tail flashing she approaches the barbed-wire fence where I am expecting to see a graceful leap. No, she crawls through the fence. What?
The other four follow, each doing the same exact thing. I am left thinking, “no more leaps and bounds? Is this a genetic change? Laziness or did their mothers forget to teach them?” I don’t know, I just found it interesting. I am smiling and smiling and happy to the blue sky.
I looked back to the herd of on-watchers farther up in the field. They had disappeared… just melted away into the trees. I immediately thought of the movie “Field of Dreams” where the baseball players just sort of evaporate into the cornfield. Without a sound or signal. POOF! Gone.
I will have to drive that way again some time to see if they are still around.
Be observant as you galivant and traverse our world.
~~~
Oh, here is something else I watched the other day. I saw four squirrels whooping it up in the yard having a blast chasing each other up and down and around trees and through the leaves. Arriving one by one were crows, five of them cawing to each other.
My first thought was, “This means war.” I DO like crows and I DO like squirrels, so I watched to see what might materialize amongst the two.
There was no stand-off and there were no battles, they seemed to be kind to one another and withstood each other’s company. They didn’t draw borderlines and in fact shared black walnuts in the yard. Look at what nature can do. True story.
Sitting before my keys today, after all the unsettling, deplorable and shocking news of our country, I hope humans can become more like nature.
