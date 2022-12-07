At the present time, as I sit before my keys, the wind is squalling in with measurable numbers arriving from every direction possible.
Only the conifer trees hold their needles tightly… the blustery gales have removed all other foliage.
~~~
I sure hope your Thanksgiving was a great one. I know this is “old news” now that December has lugged into Kansas, but I do wish to comment on a few past-tense November happenings.
I am truly thankful that I was NOT a Pilgrim. I have a few reasons on my side.
Seasickness ruins a nice boat ride for me.
I was chilled while walking one afternoon into a strong northern breeze of 38 degrees wearing my winter garb on my well-fed body. Those poor Pilgrim folks had no idea what was going on. The women were wearing skirts and little shoes and a flimsy hat. Nope…I would not have been a benevolent Pilgrim.
Bless their hearts, though, for being heroical and courageous.
Here is another Thanksgiving item. I made the worst pumpkin pies in my life. Who in their right mind messes up on a canned pumpkin pie? ME! This isn’t very environmental except I had to dispose of two terrible tasting, wasted pies. (the crust was homemade and fantastic… just the inside. BLAH!) This is an admittance of cooking failure.
Do you have someone in your house who does not like a turkey dinner? I do. This young individual does not care for any of it. When asked what they wanted to eat, the reply was, “Cereal… Lucky Charms.” I said, “Well, you would not have made a very good Pilgrim.”
~~~
One very bleak and bitterly cold day I was driving across the dam at Hillsdale Lake.
The northern wind was cutting across the lake creating white-capped waves that collided against the rocks on the shoreline with a power not normally seen or heard during the rest of the year.
No boats or fisher people were out in this sort of weather. It was much too cold, and the water too dangerous for any boat.
My big lab-mix dog was traveling with me as my copilot. I had the window down so he could enjoy a whiff or sniff or wild scent of something enjoyable. Yes, it was quite cold in the car, but I felt I could handle it for my dog’s enjoyment.
The second we started over the dam, his nose went out the window, the snuffles and snorts and a little snot started flying as well as his ears flapping away in the gusty wind. He was having a grand old time.
I searched the waves and sky for birds that may be out. No, even they were grounded somewhere safe.
As I drove a little farther to the west, I noticed something in the water. A brightly-colored sail with a board attached and a person trying to wind surf. Hmmmmmm.
My thoughts were a bit mixed…. perplexed, bewildered, and with concern for the brave individual, now having fallen in the water and trying to regain footing on top of the board in the freezing cold wind.
Delving into the sport for information, I found it is an enjoyable mostly SUMMER sport for all ages. I think any lake in Kansas would provide a perfect canvas for windsurfing. A more expert level would attempt this sport in winter-like conditions if falling off was not an option, it said.
It was a sight to see on a late autumn day.
~~~
Do you have your Christmas tree yet? We just picked ours.
Fake trees are OK. Sometimes they look realistic. They can have that magic white, frosty spray, if you like. I gave up on two fake trees from the past. Rest their plastic unrecyclable souls. One was in our basement when it flooded and, as a result, many things molded… the tree being one, so when it was put together it kind of poofed with a fine dust.
UGH. Merry! Merry!
Now, my other tree of plasticness had been stored in a barn for a while. Upon opening the storage box, a packrat jumped out. Joy to the world! My dog grabbed it and let it go. The thing ran outside, and my husband yelled for me to kill it. It regarded me, and I considered it.
The only available object was a golf club. I did whack it but not to death. The dog regained control and ran away with the Yuletide creature. True story.
~~~
We have purchased real trees also. Real trees are better for the environment. The farms are used carefully in the environment. The trees help with climate change and do not create more problems. More trees are planted where trees have been cut.
This year, I decided I wanted to take my grandchildren out to a tree farm and have one cut for us. We went to D&G Tree Farm, north of Louisburg along 69 Highway. We were the only ones there. At this time in the afternoon on a weekday.
A blustery day had us out there amongst some beautiful pines of all sizes and shapes. I kept telling my tree searchers that I didn’t want a huge tree…just one the right shape to fit in a small area.
Someone in my search party kept saying, “Just pick one and let’s go. They all look the same.” Party pooper.
The owner, Doug Eble said, ‘’There used to be about 100 Christmas tree farms around Kansas. Now, there are about twenty-five. Many farms started for their kids’ college funds, but there is a lot of work involved in keeping these trees alive.”
At one point I headed one way and the rest the other way. That is when I tripped over a bough of pine needles laying hidden in the field of brome grass.
Picture this…A sexagenarian woman dressed in a snazzy, red Land’s End vest and green sweats, her hands in pockets sauntering amongst a field of shapely, verdant pines, her silver, tweedy wisps of hair blowing fitfully around her weathered face. I landed on my face in the grass.
The whole way down I am thinking, “NO! NO! NO!” I hit, and all I saw was green and then nothing. My glasses broke right down the middle.
The man on the tractor said, “Uh, I think someone in your party just fell.” My granddaughter came to my rescue, and of course I felt like a big, giant nature klutz, tripping over a stick and landing in the dirt and grass.
My tree is charming. It smells great. I am delighted. My glasses are Gorilla-glued for the time being.
The family experience was priceless. Only my outdoor spunky spirit is disconsolate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.