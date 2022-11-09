I respect officials. It is a thankless job.
They receive criticism from fans, coaches, players, and commentators. However, they are held to a high level of integrity. When they purposely make wrong decisions then they must be dealt with.
I recently watched a video of a football referee at a New Jersey high school football game intentionally mark a football forward giving a first down. One official had already spotted the ball on a crucial fourth-down play over a yard short. The referee re-spotted the ball for a first down. The football world starting tweeting on Twitter. People were shocked to witness what appeared to be an official blatantly giving an undeserved first down.
In a highly contested Texas high school district football game, a favored team (Team A) was playing another top tier district opponent (Team B). The highly favored team (Team A) was picked by 30 points to win. The game was played at the underdog (Team B) opponent’s field with their choice of officials. The favored team was in control but had touchdowns called back and mysterious penalties levied against them whenever they were about to score. Basic rules of the game were not adhered to, and it seemed like there was an obvious bias taking place.
Head coaches receive a penalty chart after the game. After reviewing which official made which calls, results showed one official made six calls, and all six calls were against Team A. Obviously, this is highly suspect.
The very next game the same favored team (Team A) was now playing another top-level opponent (Team C), which beat the last underdog (Team B). Consequently, people expected a real barn burner because both teams were healthy. With neutral officials, Team A won by over 50 points. Obviously, people believe the same should have taken place in the first referenced game.
Whether it is cheating or ineptness, penalties can change a game’s outcome. Officials are human, and they will make mistakes. If it appears to not be a mistake though, what is the alternative? Do coaches have any recourse when there has been favoritism given to a particular team.
Several years ago, I was upset at an officiating crew. The officiating chapter reviewed 17 consecutive calls made against my team. Chapter administrators agreed 16 of the 17 calls were wrong. Would you call this cheating or just making mistakes? The chapter recognized gross irregularities. What could I do about it? Basically, coaches cannot do anything except report abnormalities to the chapter administration.
The chapter barred this crew from officiating any more varsity games. The score and outcome remained the same though. When officiating interferes and influences the outcome of a game, I believe it is beyond shameful. I am not talking about honest mistakes. If it is an honest mistake, I would understand, but if penalties are called wrong on purpose, then I believe a steep penalty should be levied.
Amateur athletics are not professional. This is where youngsters learn the game. Hopefully, they do not learn adults will be biased or cheat.
If this official in New Jersey is proven to have cheated, then he should be barred from ever officiating again. I really hope there is an explanation.
Thought for the week, “I would prefer even to fail with honor than win by cheating.” Sophocles
