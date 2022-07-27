The first time I visited Bill Wittenbrink’s home was the summer before I reached ninth grade. I went to school with one of his grandchildren, and I was invited to a small party to go swim at their pond. That was my first time meeting Bill and his family, and he made an immediate impression on me.
I had never seen such a special place for someone to call home. The property is beautifully secluded, with plenty of trees for cover. There is a pond that sits in front of the house, and a path leading to a large dock accompanied by a small table and set of chairs. To the far right is Bill’s bridge, resting above the pond.
Once we all were in the water, I swam from the dock to the bridge and climbed a ladder to the top of the bridge, facing a longer distance leap than I ever had before. Despite my crippling fear of heights, I jumped all the way down in a cannonball, disrupting the still water. Not just once, but twice. Because that’s the kind of natural effect Bill has on people. Even though I was scared, I remember thinking to myself how cool it was to be there, and how could I not jump off this thing?
The heart of a home
In 1993, Bill stood out front of his home in western Miami County. He was looking out on the landscape of his 80 acres of land. With the help of a friend he was working with at KC Power and Light, he had a large area scraped out to fill a pond. Once the land was dug and ready to fill, Bill and his father were discussing possibilities. As they admired the dirt that lay before them, Bill dreamed up a plan that would cement his personal legacy on the property.
“I was standing out there, I had a beer in my hand, talking to my father, and I said ‘You know what would look good across the top of this pond would be a bridge… a suspension bridge, I could build one,’” Bill said.
That bridge would become the focal point of his estate. For his grandchildren, it became the heart of their childhood home. For anyone who visited, it was the first thing they noticed after traveling down the long, winding, graveled drive.
If you were to visit, you’d find yourself on the dock, fully engaged in conversation with Bill and all his welcoming demeanor, interesting stories, and witty jokes. You might enjoy a drink, then go for a swim. You’d have to be a good swimmer to make it all the way to the bridge from the dock, but of course you could make the trip by foot if you’re not up for the long splash through the pond. Once you made it to the bridge, you’d find a ladder that reaches to the very top of the suspension.
At the top is a platform with a sign, a picture of the Wittenbrink family coat of arms, sketched by his mother. The platform is designed for anyone who’s brave enough to jump through the air and plunge into the water.
Of course to make all this possible, someone first had to be brave enough to build these things that turned a regular piece of land into a hidden piece of paradise for years to come.
Race against time and weather
Bill is a man of determination and bold charisma. Once he shared his idea with his father, he knew he was going to bring it to fruition. He gathered some utility poles and rented a tool to drill holes in them. This was the early stage of his project, and just as he was ready to move to the next step, it began to rain. Watching the rain fall from the clouds and into the excavated land, his pond-to-be, Bill realized he would be in a head-to-head contest with the weather to complete the bridge before the water filled in.
“I really had nobody else help me, I strung all the wires and found parts and pieces from Power and Light that I could use, it was all just there right under my hind end, that’s the truth,” Bill said.
He raised and set two 35-foot center poles in place. Once the poles were set, he was ready to string his cables. Two 7/16” steel cords anchored in concrete that would stretch across all 120 feet of the overpass.
“I had turnbuckles on all four sides, and I set the cables, but I didn’t have any kind of metering device,” Bill said.
He had served in the military, while he was there he gained experience working on airplanes. He used that knowledge, along with help from his wife, to measure the tension of his cables.
“I stood at one end and had my wife use something to tap on the wire, and then I would turn the turnbuckle to make the wire tighter,” Bill said. “And once I had the tension on the big, long wires about the same, I had no idea what the bridge would stand weight wise, but it was just a gut feeling that it would stand. And it turned out right and is still standing today.”
Bill wasn’t sure how he would fill out the floor of his bridge, so he went with his father on a trip to a junkyard in Lane. What they found was hundreds of bed frames recently removed from the nearby Osawatomie State Hospital. The metal tube pieces were the perfect size to help brace his wooden floorboards.
As expected, there were some struggles along the way. One day, when the pond was about half full, he was working on the bridge in a two-man fishing boat and fell out into the water. The worst part? It was late fall.
“I had never been in freezing cold water before.” Bill said. “I nearly froze to death trying to get back to the bank, and everyone thought it was funny but me! That ice water will take your breath away.”
At the time, he had a mini Crosley truck that he had restored, and as the bridge was coming together, Bill told his dad he would drive that truck all the way across once he was finished. His dad shook his head and bellowed back a long “no” to that idea. Once the bridge was finished, Bill knew his father was right.
“I looked at it and thought, ‘Nope. That ain’t gonna happen,’” Bill said.
Even though he never ventured his truck across, he and his son were able to ride their Honda four-wheeler on the overpass with ease.
Building the bridge with the help of his wife and father made it an even more special accomplishment. It is unofficially one of the longest suspension bridges in the state of Kansas. Bill sold his home and land in 2019 to relocate, but he still keeps a picture of the bridge on the wall of his new home, showing how proud he is of all his hard work.
Over the years I had many more chances to spend time in the summer with friends at that pond. I, along with many other people, hold some of my fondest memories from those days. Even after all that time spent there, it wasn’t until I began to interview Bill for this story that I found out he built everything on his own. He never needed to talk about it before, the work was evident.
One thing that I always did notice, though, was how happy it made him to see other people happy. And when you were at his pond and bridge, it was pretty hard to not be happy.
