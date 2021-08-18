The NCAA is allowing student-athletes to profit off endorsements. College players can now receive financial benefits from the use of their name, likeness, and image. The NCAA calls this the NLI.
Will this be a way recruiters lure high school players to their college in the future? Although a high school player cannot receive money for their name, likeness, and image; if the player graduates early and enrolls in college, then as college students they become eligible for the NLI.
Over the history of college athletics there have been problems with alumni and boosters giving money and benefits to players. It caused SMU to receive the death penalty. It took decades for SMU to recover.
The 2021 top ranked high school player, Southlake (TX) Carroll High School quarterback Quinn Ewers, decided to skip his senior year of high school and enroll at Ohio State. Ewers helped lead the Dragons to a state runner-up finish in 6A Div. I last season. Why did he do this?
This enables Ewers to profit off his Name, Likeness, and Image.Texas law currently prevents high school student-athletes from making money in endorsements. It is reported Ewers has received a six-figure offer. Ewers is the first player to make such a move, and college football analysts are wondering if this could be the start of a trend.
I believe it will certainly start a trend. What will stop a booster, operating a large business, from offering a high school senior player a contract to use their name if they enroll in a specific university? These boosters can make offers without being attached to certain universities, but without a doubt this could become an enticement for large universities, having relationships with large companies. Will this cause a new way for boosters and alumni to get involved in the recruiting process?
This new NCAA policy went into effect July of 2021. The new policy has shaken up the world of college sports. Can anyone blame Ewers from skipping his senior season to take a sports endorsement deal? Yahoo Sports reported Ewers could make as much as $1 million. This is before he even plays a game for Ohio State. Ewers said he would have preferred to stay at Carroll H.S. and play his senior season but said the current ban on high school players receiving endorsements led him to leave early.
Thought for the week, “Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions.” Albert Einstein
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.