Have you noticed a change?
Have you?
Have you recently observed the sunrise factor and been cognizant of the gloaming in our days?
It was 6:30 and the sky had a tincture of rose with a coating of pink icing around the edges. After making my way to the back doors, the brilliant sunset hit my eyes with great surprise and color. I was filled with double joy and amazement at the evening’s light.
My center of focus was immediately drawn to the brilliant, neon orange center in the southwest quadrant of the sky. I reminded myself of the old rhyme, “Red in the morning and the sky will be warning?” Is that it? Or is it “The sky is orange so you should predict some… orange?” What? Orange? Nothing rhymes with orange. Let me think about this rhyme for a while.
Longer days of daylight does well for the mind and body!
~~~
The groundhog did see its shadow, so the honorary seven weeks and four days of winter shall remain with us. Did you know that groundhogs, woodchucks, and whistle pigs are all the same creature? The Native Americans called them wachak or wejacks.
A lot of animals enjoy eating woodchucks — like hawks, eagles and owls, as well as coyotes and dogs. Humans often find them to be a scourge and petulant. Because of the habit of digging tunnels and the digging of some holes, humans do not care much for groundhogs.
BUT, because they create their habitats and residencies underground, they are helpful in aerating the soil by adding the needed oxygen to make it more volatile. Woodchucks are rather interesting. I really dig groundhogs!
~~~
I think I may have the correct rhyme… “Red sky in the morning, the day will be boring. Orange sky at night, the stars will be bright.” Hmmmmm…. not quite sure if that is right either.
~~~
The photo of the black squirrel attached here was taken from my kitchen window. I believe we have three black squirrels in and out of our yard. They are always seen with some red squirrels or by themselves.
The day this was taken it was mighty cold, and I was quite surprised to see it dangling and hopping from branch to branch. Without wanting to startle or jar it from the tree, I stood up carefully, with camera in hand, I took a few photos before it scrambled up and around into another tree.
I was overjoyed with my Kodak moment.
The other day there were two reds and the black doing death-defying leaps from willowy branches of one tree onto the drooping, meager twigs of another. I kept thinking, “Someone is going to plunge out of the tree and land with a quick plop on the ground.”
The branches were swaying and lurching and wobbling all which way and around. Suddenly, the three of them disappeared. What? Where? I suddenly realized we must have a nest inside of one tree…like Chip and Dale. Cute!
~~~
I think I have the correct saying… “Red sky at night, sailors delight. Red sky in morning, sailors take warning.” Hmmmmm. What if you are in Kansas and not on a boat? Does it still apply?
How about, “Red sky at night, a farmer’s delight. Red sky in morning, your day will NOT be boring.”
Do you like that one better? It has more jocundity and glee as a forecast.
~~~
We were driving in northwest Missouri early one morning, shortly after sunrise, when I noticed huge flocks of birds flying along the northwestern horizon. In the first wave were possibly thousands of what I believed to be geese in long flimsy strings.
Then, an uncountable number of birds came flying out of a field. It was incredible! I hadn’t seen that many birds in a decade. Row upon row of these flocks of birds. I wished I had brought my binoculars because I assumed they were all geese. Millions in long lines were flying off the Grand River. Millions!
Finally, we drove under a massive number of birds. I had the ability to look up into the extraordinary collection of flapping wings passing over us. That’s when I noticed a difference in the birds. Very broad wings with black tips… they were not all geese, but also sandhill cranes. Oh, what a thrill!
Going to see the sandhill crane migration in Nebraska has been a bucket list item for ages. Now, here they were flying over me in droves. It was a goosebump moment for sure! Spring is a great time for eventful occasions.
~~~
This morning I was awake early and off to work. I stepped outside and was hit by 23 degrees in the face. My body started to shiver and shake with the early morning cold. All of a sudden, I heard something new… birds singing. OH! Glory be to the early birds!
A cardinal, a dove, a blue jay, and a gold finch were singing to the red sky of the morning. It won’t be long before everyone will be singing in the spring songs of delight. I just appreciated the ones for today.
~~~
Have you ever been canoeing in the boundary waters in northern Minnesota near Ely? It is a very special place to go for a quiet canoe, kayak or boat trip. (Boats have very strict rules and regulations for use in the boundary water areas.)
The Biden Administration is protecting the area from big mining companies. The Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland signed an order recently protecting 225,504 acres of national forest surrounding Minnesota Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from mining operations. It also upholds the Tribal Trust and responsibilities for boosting the recreation and local outdoor economy.
The Boundary water areas stretch for 150 miles along the Canada and Minnesota border and 1,200 miles of canoe routes. It will thankfully protect animal habitats, 316 different bird species, 50 native fish, threatened species such as Canada lynx, the gray wolf, and the northern long-eared bat.
Twin Metals LLC wanted to build underground copper and nickel mines near Ely, Minnesota, which would pollute the waterways with acid, cut down trees, and require an immense amount of power.
When we went canoeing there, the water was so clear and pure that we just dipped our cups in the water to get a drink as we paddled along. I am not sure if they advise people to do that now or not. It is a place of unbelievable peace, beauty and ever-ready nature.
I am so glad that we have people protecting these pristine areas for all people around the world to visit.
