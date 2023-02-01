I am typing away and watching the blue sky slowly disappear.
A new Arctic freeze is heading our way, and some menacing dark clouds are arriving out my northern view. At present, the temperature is 55 degrees. We have been warned of the next mammoth freeze coming our way.
Because of the warmer temperatures this week, my lawn has been reduced to a muddy mess of defrosted topsoil. My three little dogs and one full-figured, hefty fella have been wandering through the mud and coming in the house with all 16 feet filled with the muck and mire of the yard.
I always say, “Wipe your paws!” They seldom pause with their paws on the entrance mat. The little Chihuahua seems to collect an exorbitant amount of mud between his little toe-pads. I have washed his feet many times this winter. Afterwards, the dog hides and has nothing to do with me for a long time.
I have an elderly wienie dog too. Because of her visual impairments, she walks through old puddles and newly defrosted areas so her feet become encased in winter mud. She also hates to have her feet touched.
So, picture this in your mind… She is about 15 years old, and I am no spring chicken either. The other day I approached her, and she took off running around the living room and into the kitchen and back into the living room with me in pursuit with a paper towel in my hand. I finally gave up with her feet and decided I would get out the broom and Swiffer and vacuum to clean her mess off the floor where she sleeps.
The hefty fella…I just looked at his feet, as large as cougar paws, and tried my best to remove the big clumps. The ground will freeze again this week to make a lesser mess.
~~~
I spoke with Jim Bell at the Hillsdale Lake, Corps of Engineers, the other day, and he said there had been quite a few fishermen on the lake fishing for crappie.
The people out there on the nice days are catching a lot. He said that most boats have electronic fish finders that make finding groups of fish so much less complicated and arduous.
I know a fisherman, Will Rogers, who recently went fishing at Gardner Lake with a fish finder. He took a picture of the device, which showed a substantial line of orange dots that were below his boat. The marks were a huge school of crappie.
He said that fishing winter crappie, when the water is between 40 to 30 degrees, allows you to catch some good-sized crappie rather rapidly… once you discover what color lure they want. He will fish in water that is 25 to 40 feet deep.
“For the most part my set up is a 10-foot light action rod with an eight-pound line,” Rogers said. “I use a double jig rigged on one rod for the crappie in more open water.”
When he fishes in brushy areas, he prefers a one jig rig.
“This makes getting the fish out of the brush easier without getting hung-up as much,” Rogers said. “The jigs I use are quarter-ounce jig head with white and silver glitter crappie bait.”
I am so glad I can communicate with him about fishing and hunting, of which he and his family all do. Will also showed pictures of geese and ducks which had recently been hunted. Their freezer is filled with meat that they catch or hunt.
With this super cold weather, Jim Bell said the lake will assuredly freeze over for the second time this winter. I am becoming a bit tired, weary and worn out from all the cold and blahness going on for the winter season. It’s getting old. All the gray of the sky and the trees and the dead leaves and grass…just too much.
Seven weeks and three days until spring. Right now, that feels like an eternity. We have accomplished January, and now we must tolerate and suffer the February stagnant doldrums. I am sorry for my negativity for this time of year. Some people get some gaiety and jolliness out of these months.
I should be like a bear and just hibernate the time away.
My soft maple trees think spring has arrived. They have small red buds preparing to grow and flower a little too early. A tree just west of our house adjacent to the railroad bridge also has buds prepared. I have warned them. It is too early.
~~~
My husband and I took my 5-year-old grandson to Hillsdale Lake when the weather was more pleasant to do some bird watching.
We pulled into the west parking lot area and saw some Kansas/Canada geese swimming near the shore honking happily. With binoculars out and ready to observe them, the group decided to take-off and fly toward the dock area.
“Rats!” I thought. I couldn’t find any other birds. Fishermen… about five boats were sitting quietly out on the lake. We then looked up to see two adult bald eagles sitting in the old dead tree on the west side of the dam.
I was thrilled, and my grandson LOVES bald eagles. (He sees some almost daily south of Paola on 169 highway by a large lake owned by Barry Queen, I believe, and has named them Bud and Evelyn.) So, the binoculars came out again. It took a while to figure the adjustments and vision field.
“I see them!” he yelled when they finally came into view. It was so much fun.
We were also able to see about 10 other hawks while we drove around. The common red shouldered hawk, red-tailed hawk, Swainson’s hawk, sharp shinned, kestrel, and the low-flying northern harrier. There was quite a variety.
~~~
There is a Garden Design with Maintenance in Mind class coming up on Feb. 25 in Paola at the Lighthouse Church.
It is the 6th annual Spring Gardening Symposium by the K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners. It looks like some really interesting classes and only costs $45. You can enroll online by Feb. 15 at https://tinyurl.com/MdCEMGGardenSymposium.
~~~
I received a phone call from Bob and Loree Gardner who live near Louisburg Cider Mill about an unusual animal caught in a live trap in their horse barn. It had been eating a lot of their cats’ food.
They said it looked like a skunk around the head, but its body was very white with bushy long hair. The Gardners sent the picture to several people with many trying to guess if it was a skunk and what kind of skunk.
Several thought it might be a spotted skunk or a hooded skunk. I finally looked up white skunks and found that there are such things as white skunks — not albino skunks — just a skunk that has more white hair than black. Very interesting animal. He let it go to amble around the woods. It may end up at your house.
I found this great quote to keep me going this month. It is from Catherine DeVrye, Australian speaker: “Like tiny seed with potent power to push through tough ground and become mighty trees, we hold innate reserves of unimaginable strength. We are resilient.”
