Osawatomie is unique in that it has multiple historic sites and monuments that preserve the community’s nationally and internationally important Civil War era history.
The reason those historic sites were preserved was through the efforts of the members of the Women’s Relief Corps of the Grand Army of the Republic.
The Women’s Relief Corps of the Grand Army of the Republic was the women’s auxiliary to the Grand Army of the Republic, the Union Civil War veterans organization that was formed following the Civil War.
The women of the Women’s Relief Corps of the Grand Army of the Republic worked to preserve historic sites associated with the Civil War in the North, and to ensure that monuments and memorials were constructed to honor the courage and sacrifices of the Union Civil War veterans and those who gave their lives to preserve the Union.
When the veterans of the Civil War either returned to or settled in Osawatomie, their wives and daughters worked to preserve Osawatomie’s John Brown and abolitionist-related historic sites. They preserved the original site of the Battle of Osawatomie by purchasing the 23-acre battlefield and developing it into the historic site that it is today.
The effort to preserve the site of the Battle of Osawatomie involved a great deal of hard work and dedication, for most of the funding to buy the property that made up the battlefield came from private donations, both in kind and monetary over a period of several years.
When then former President Theodore Roosevelt gave his famous “New Nationalism” speech in John Brown Memorial Park on Aug. 30, 1910, part of the dedication ceremony involved the state and local leaders of the Women’s Relief Corps of the Grand Army of the Republic turning ownership of John Brown Memorial Park over to the State of Kansas. It was the culmination of years of hard work and effort to save the site of the Battle of Osawatomie from real estate development.
Osawatomie’s members of Women’s Relief Corps of the Grand Army of the Republic included strong women such as Emma Adair Remington, the daughter of the Rev. Samuel Adair, who lived through the dangers of the Border War conflict in Osawatomie. Emma’s daughter, Ada Remington, was a business owner and manager when most women were not allowed by social traditions to occupy any other occupation other than homemaker, nurse, secretary or teacher.
Anna January, who came to Osawatomie as a school teacher, defied social convention and became the town’s postmaster and also was proof that dynamite comes in small packages, as though she was small in stature physically, she brooked no opposition in her efforts to preserve Osawatomie’s rich history and heritage for future generations.
The contributions of women to building the spiritual, cultural and economic foundation and framework that current residents of Osawatomie continue to build on is worthy of respect and honor. We owe the women of the Women’s Relief Corps of the Grand Army of the Republic a debt of gratitude and respect.
