The abolitionist women pioneers of Osawatomie were dedicated to freeing the slaves. They stood up for their abolitionist beliefs in an assertive manner, and they were not shrinking violets who were only interested in domestic affairs of the home.
Sara Everett, an Osawatomie pioneer, passionately declared her opposition to slavery and hoped that John C. Fremont, an abolitionist Republican, would be elected President in 1856.
Everett wrote in an August 1, 1856, letter: “Fathers last, announcing Jane’s arrival was received this week, but the only thing I could fix my mind on was the Fremont enthusiasm. In his election is our only rescue! If that proves a failure we are in common with the free North ‘Subdued!’ We can no longer speak of our glorious Republic!” Liberty and Democracy will be utterly overthrown to raised again only by strife and bloodshed! It is a shame that a government commenced as was ours, should now be overthrown by a spirit darker and more malignant than which provoked its origin. We are looking forward to the Nov. election with trembling anxiety.”
Sarah Everett was a dedicated abolitionist and had no problem stating her opposition to slavery, which was a brave act during the guerilla war over slavery that plagued Kansas Territory in August of 1856.
Everett wrote: “Can it be possible that anyone born and reared in the free north blessed with all its privileges can in their hearts desire that this country should be tilled by slaves? If they have not hearts to feel for the oppressed, can they yet really desire the introduction of an Institution here that shall hinder the development of the country’s wealth, and render the soil in a few short years worthless and worn out?”
The popular image of pioneer women is that they were quiescent ladies who spurned conflict, but Sarah Everett reflects the reality that Osawatomie’s pioneer women were a feisty lot, evidenced by the following comment in her letter. Whereupon finding out that Colonel P. Smith was the new commander of Federal Troops in Kansas Territory, Everett commented: “it matters not who has that post so long as Frank Pierce is Commander in Chief. I should not lose 10 sec. of sleep if I should hear any night at bed time that that man or demon or whatever he be had been assassinated!”
Osawatomie’s pioneer women were an integral part of the founding of the community, and stood beside their husbands, fathers, and sons in standing up to proslavery forces. They were not shy about expressing their opinions and willing to risk their lives for their abolitionist beliefs.
The crusading spirit of Osawatomie’s pioneer women lives on today in the modern women of Osawatomie who continue to stand up for their beliefs and build up Osawatomie’s spiritual, economic, and cultural life, and we owe both Osawatomie’s pioneer and modern women a debt of gratitude and respect.
