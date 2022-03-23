America was built on hard work and sacrifice. I believe most Americans believe working hard brings success.
Do families get ahead when fathers and mothers are full-time workers? It seems like lawmakers continue to tax and punish people who work hard to give their family a better life. Former president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, said democracy will cease to exist when government takes away from those who are willing to work and give to those who are not.
The same thing happens in athletics. I see teams consistently wait until the start of season to begin training. The excitement is in the air, and they decide to now prepare. Many teams could have been champions if they would have prepared in the offseason.
It is a shame people really believe this way. I assure you after 40 years of coaching there are many players and coaches who have this belief. People who have not sacrificed and paid the price for success in business, sports or in their family life usually do not appreciate the results of success. These people are accustomed to saying they will succeed next year. They are always looking to the future for success.
Lazy players and coaches remind me of politicians who do not do what they say they will do. Have you ever wondered, if all politicians are against inflation and high taxes, then why does America have inflation and high taxes?
There are 100 senators, 435 congressional representatives, one president, and nine Supreme Court justices, which equates to 545 human beings out of the 300 million citizens who are directly, legally, morally, and individually responsible for the domestic problems in this country. Is this the weak link to America?
I excluded all the special interests and lobbyists for a sound reason. They have no legal authority or ability to coerce a senator, congressional representative or president to do one thing. No matter what a lobbyist promises, it is the legislator’s responsibility to determine how they vote.
I am convinced a team is only as strong as its weakest link. Government, business, or sports teams must believe and trust one another. Trust comes from experience and interaction. When people go through battles with another person, a bond and trust develop.
In addition, when a person sacrifices time and effort in a project, the project becomes very meaningful. The importance to succeed now, not next year, is valued because of their preparation.
I have said many times I believe in the Vince Lombardi saying of the harder a person works, the harder it is to surrender. Football season will be here before you know it. The hard work and sacrifice variables will be evident in how teams play, perform and compete. Success will be in direct correlation with the hard work put into the offseason.
Thought for the week, “Perseverance isn’t just the willingness to work hard. It is that, plus the willingness to be stubborn about your belief in yourself.” Merlin Olsen
