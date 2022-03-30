There are many great songs about highways. Bruce Springsteen once sang about holding a red flag, watching the traffic pass him by, laying down blacktop, and blasting through the bedrock in a song that’s included in a road trippin’ playlist our kids made to encourage us to get on the road in retirement.
In the first few years of this millennium, I drove in bumper-to-bumper traffic on US 169 from Johnson County to Miami County and back again for my job. The road was a two-lane highway then and dangerous — with frequent accidents, many involving serious injuries and often fatalities.
I’ve been thinking about those days in anticipation of the work that is commencing on an equally busy stretch of highway: K-68 between US-169 and US-69.
K-68 may not be busier than the old US-169 was in the last century, but most people were not driving while texting back then.
In the fall of 2003, when the US-169 expansion was completed, I think everyone in the county breathed easier knowing that the 21-mile stretch of highway from Spring Hill to Osawatomie was safer when it opened to four-lane traffic.
I was there when the Kansas governor cut the ribbon during a ceremony at the new Miami County Medical Center in celebration of the masterful work done by the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Paola mayor Floyd Grimes said at the dedication that because he knew people who had died on that highway it became his passion to see the expansion completed.
The planning for the huge project to expand US-169 began decades earlier by far-sighted engineers. The same is true for the expansion plans for K-68 today.
Which reminds me of a conversation with my husband about improvements planned for K-68, a road that borders our property. He told me about an episode years ago when he served the city of Olathe as a commissioner (and mayor). The city’s plans included paving 151st Street, then a dirt road. (Doug served the city when its population was a whopping 23,000 people.)
“You don’t need to pave 151st street,” citizens complained.
“You will not need to make it a four-lane road. We’ll never have that kind of traffic down there,” someone told him at a planning meeting.
What a difference 40 years have made.
Come to think of it, what a difference 100 years have made. In 1922, farmers, much like my grandfather in Southeast Kansas, were paid by their respective counties to grade area dirt roads with their own equipment and teams of horses.
And 200 years ago, there were few Kansas roads other than the ruts made by covered wagons. In the years after the Civil War my great-great-grandfather worked for the US Government surveying empty stretches of land from Kansas to Montana.
The credit for the interstate highways goes to President Dwight D. Eisenhower who signed the legislation to construct a uniform system in the 1950s, which led to happy jingles of car manufacturers: “See the USA in your Chevrolet!”
Major civic undertakings such as reconstructing roads and bridges, with safety improvements, up-to-date guard fences, reflective signage, new ramp configurations, pavement markings, and enhanced visibility in all kinds of Kansas weather are commendable, necessary, and expensive.
Bruce Springsteen’s song “Working on the Highway” doesn’t tell the whole story about the planning, schedules, financing, engineering, contracting, and construction, the excavations, dirt moving, steel, millions of pounds of concrete, the sacrifices of adjacent homeowners and landowners, and the politics…It takes human ingenuity and a community’s resolve to get roads built.
We don’t think often about who built a road while cruising along. Maybe it’s time we did.
Have a beautiful day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.