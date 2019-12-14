I just realized that I have become a lazy reader.
I have been enjoying mysteries and contemporary fiction and have forgotten how to concentrate on anything more difficult. I hate that, and I am going to change.
That realization was prompted by yet another list of “Five Best Books.” I hadn’t read any of them and, more surprisingly to me, I hadn’t even heard of them.
So I decided to return to my old rule: “every third book I read has to be good for me.” That “good” means that it will make me think.
I will once again attempt to balance reading for pleasure with learning and self-improvement. Reading is the way to do that. After all, Reader’s Digest in “The Genius Section,” claims that reading is “the perfect brain food.” It provides a cheap and easy way to sharpen our brains.
Author Marc Peyser asserts that we can take “fish oil supplements or eat lots of turmeric, invest in a language class, puzzle books or exercise to improve memory and cognitive functioning” but reading is still the most time-tested way to achieve our goal. That shouldn’t be surprising. There is something quite amazing that happens when we read.
“The most basic impact occurs in the area associated with language reception, the left temporal cortex. Processing written material snaps the neurons to attention as they start the work of transmitting all that information.”
That also happens to a lesser degree when we process spoken language. The reason is simple: our brains work harder and better when we read and have more time to think.
“Reading allows a unique pause button for comprehension and insight. With oral language, we don’t press pause.”
The benefits of reading have been shown to continue long after we put that book down. Call it a “shadow activity” if you will. It’s much like a muscle memory. We are using the “muscles” of our brains.
When we read a story, we become that story’s director and photographer. We turn words into images. I personally think that’s why so many books are better than the movies based on them. We, the readers, picture the action the way we prefer.
Scientists also claim that reading energizes the parts of our brains that are responsible for motor activity. When we read about something physical, our neurons that control that activity fire up.
“The more parts of our brains that get a workout, the better our overall cognitive performance.”
Close literary reading — Austen or Melville or even Harper Lee — causes an increase of blood flow to those brain areas that control both cognitive and executive function. More leisurely reading creates more limited effect. The important thing to remember is that any reading helps.
Remedial reading lessons do bring about improvement. Even reading condensed books can help. There is more. Reading not only nourishes our brains, it adds to our knowledge. Books are pathways to different worlds inhabited by people both like and unlike us. We learn from them and they help us to connect to other people in an empathetic manner.
So, every once in a while — at least every third book — I’ll step away from my “fun” writers and read something harder. Guess what I want for Christmas.
