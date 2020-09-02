Teenagers who responded to a survey commissioned by the National 4-H Council said that more than seven in 10 kids between the ages of 13 and 19 are struggling with their mental health.
In addition, this same survey indicated that teens are feeling more pressured to hide their feelings rather than talk to a supportive adult.
“It’s not unusual for young people to report they’re feeling distressed, anxious or depressed, but I do think what’s unique and troublesome around the National 4-H Council report is that the young people thought they couldn’t talk about the feelings they had,” reported Elaine Johannes, research and extension 4-H Youth Development specialist from Kansas State University. “They felt pressure to hide their feelings, to pretend they weren’t worried, and to deal with problems on their own. That’s unique.”
The survey was conducted by The Harris Poll in May, 2020. A total of 1,516 young adults responded, 230 of which were 4-H members, with the additional 1,286 having never participated in 4-H.
Additional key findings in the report included 71 percent of teens feeling that they are misunderstood by an older person in their life. Sixty-seven percent said at times the pressure is too much for them to handle and that they are three times more likely to feel pressured not to talk about their problems with others than they are to drink alcohol or do drugs.
While this survey brings with it some grim statistics, it is important for adults to hear the message and respond in a positive way rather than trying to shield their children from the realities of life.
Sixty-five percent of teens reported that they want their family members to talk to them more about their mental health. It is important that young people believe that they can share their problems and concerns knowing that there are support systems in their lives to help them through difficult times.
The question asked by many adults is how to get the conversation started. A key starting point for adults is being comfortable talking about our own emotional health. If we are not willing to discuss challenges we face, how are we going to expect the young adults in our lives to turn to us for help?
As adults we need to exercise some courage. We are in a challenging time right now, but it gives us the opportunity to listen to one another and work together to find solutions.
It is important that young people have a safe space where they can share their problems. Providing this safe place helps frame healthy coping mechanisms and builds resiliency.
Building resiliency can start by simply changing our focus and using different language. Use words that represent growth. Rather than talk about faults, talk about opportunities for the teen to discover their identity and the social and emotional health they are building during times of challenge.
To truly have a meaningful conversation, we have to focus on being patient, purposeful and persistent. Try to connect into their world and see the world through their eyes.
The ability to empathize, not necessarily solve their problems, is a first step in helping form the connection that is the recipe for authentic conversation and sharing.
For more information on helping youth cope with stress, anxiety and depression, visit www.ksre.ksu.edu and click on the COVID-19 extension resources button.
Source: National 4-H Council Youth Mental Health Survey.
For more information, contact the Marais des Cygnes Extension District in Paola at (913) 294-4306 or Mound City at (913) 795-2829, or write to kgoul@ksu.edu, or check out the website: www.maraisdescygnes.k-state.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.