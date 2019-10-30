Halloween! Halloween! Halloween! What a great season for filmmakers it generally is!
Halloween movies have become almost as profitable as Christmas movies. However, I’m not sure that this year’s Halloween fare has that run-out-to-see quality.
Only one of the Halloween films now showing, “Zombieland: Double Tap,” has made a strong showing. It has an 89 percent audience approval rating.
In 2009, “Zombieland” was an instant hit. It focused on a zombie apocalypse that occurred throughout the world. During that film, we were introduced to four individuals who survived as humans.
Initially, we were introduced to Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), a college kid who had somehow escaped the apocalypse. Soon he meets three other survivors: “Tallahassee” (Woody Harrelson), “Wichita” (Emma Stone) and “Little Rock” (Abigail Breslin). They joined forces and set out together to find a sanctuary from the zombies.
Now, all four of the original survivors are back in the 2019 “Zombieland: Double Tap.” The four have become Zombie Slayers who now are faced with a new breed of zombies that have evolved.
Along the way they meet other human survivors, which stretches the bonds that the original four have made with one another. This zombie film is rated R, basically for “bloody violence and language throughout.”
For the family there is the animated comedy, “The Addams Family.” We again follow the irrepressible father, Gomez (Oscar Isaac), and his wife, Morticia (Charlize Theron), along with their unusual family members. (Bette Midler voices the character, Grandmama.)
This film has received a lot of mixed reviews. Is it equal to the original? No. But, it is a decent effort.
Happy Halloween!
