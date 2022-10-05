This year marks the 82nd anniversary of National Newspaper Week, Oct. 2-8. This year’s theme is “Newspapers Are Relevant.” For 156 years, we at The Miami County Republic have been proud to bring you what you deem relevant.
The paper is produced a bit differently today from when John McReynolds and Basil M. Simpson published the first Miami County Republican newspaper Aug. 18, 1866, in Paola. But the purpose remains the same — to inform the public and help generate constructive discussion in the community.
Newspapers have played a key role in helping to shape Miami County and preserve its history. In Paola, Capt. Leslie J. Perry started a rival publication, The Kansas Spirit, in 1871. The Paola newspapers competed for readers and advertisers until 1956 when they merged to form the Miami County Publishing Co.
Drew McLaughlin Sr. bought the Miami Republican in 1920. Drew McLaughlin Jr. merged the paper with the Western Spirit, then-owned by former Paola banker L.M. ‘Mike’ Schwartz. One staff produced both papers under the different names until 1991 when the papers became The Miami County Republic under the direction of editor and publisher Phil McLaughlin, the third generation of his family to lead the newspaper.
In 1998, the Republic joined forces with two other county newspapers — the Osawatomie Graphic and the Louisburg Herald. The newspapers remained separate, but shared news and advertising.
The Louisburg Herald published its first edition on July 4, 1876, and the Osawatomie Graphic first published in 1888. Web and Schmitty Hawkins published the Graphic for several decades before they sold the Osawatomie Graphic and the Louisburg Herald to the McLaughlins in 1998.
The McLaughlins sold the Republic, Graphic and Herald in October 2004 to NPG Newspapers, a family-owned media company based in St. Joseph, Mo.
In 2016, the Osawatomie Graphic and Louisburg Herald were consolidated into the Miami County Republic, which now operates as one countywide publication.
Here we are, 156 years later, and still proud to deliver news and information to the people of Miami County. We take pride in our roles as community journalists, and in the longevity of our staff members.
Paul Branson Sr. recently celebrated his 60th anniversary with the company, and Sports Editor Gene Morris has been with us for 31 years. News Editor Doug Carder and myself have both been with the company for 17 years.
The late Bob Harrington worked for the paper from 1949 until his death in 2009, putting in a remarkable 60 years. Harrington started the Miami County sports pages, and he turned them over to Morris, meaning the paper has only ever had two sports editors in its entire history.
A community newspaper is not only relevant, but critical because it encourages a world of learning for all ages, supplies a balanced account of information and provides an outlet for differing views — both in print and online. Newspapers also fulfill the need businesses and organizations have to promote themselves and their events through advertising. We are on the front lines of supporting all things local.
Sometimes the recognition we receive for these efforts comes in the form of a much-appreciated subscription renewal. Sometimes it comes in an email of thanks or likes and shares on social media. Other times it comes from our peers, in the form of awards.
Earlier this year, The Miami County Republic staff won multiple awards at the Kansas Press Association’s annual Awards of Excellence presentation, including the Division V Sweepstakes Award naming the Republic as the top newspaper in Kansas in its division.
We remain committed to maintaining that award-winning level of service to the community, and National Newspaper Week is the perfect time for us to emphasize that commitment now and for the next 156 years and beyond.
