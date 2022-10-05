221005_mr_nnw_editorial_01

This year marks the 82nd anniversary of National Newspaper Week, Oct. 2-8. This year’s theme is “Newspapers Are Relevant.” For 156 years, we at The Miami County Republic have been proud to bring you what you deem relevant.

The paper is produced a bit differently today from when John McReynolds and Basil M. Simpson published the first Miami County Republican newspaper Aug. 18, 1866, in Paola. But the purpose remains the same — to inform the public and help generate constructive discussion in the community.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

