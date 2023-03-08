This is one of our favorite weeks at The Miami County Republic.
It’s Newspapers in Education Week, and, thanks to the generosity of several local business sponsors, several bundles of today’s paper will be delivered to elementary schools throughout the county for fourth- and fifth-grade classes to explore.
Today’s edition includes a page featuring a caption contest and story writing opportunity for students.
In previous years, teachers have gotten creative with their students and used the newspapers for crafts or projects such as a “news scavenger hunt.”
We love to see photos of students reading the newspapers, and we encourage local teachers to email any pictures taken this year to brian.mccauley@miconews.com.
Newspapers in the United States provide many services to their readers; most importantly, they shine a light on governmental actions and promote community literacy.
How are newspapers an important part of education? The “new” in newspapers says it all:
New perspectives and vocabulary are presented to explore and discuss;
New science, math or social studies discoveries are covered; and
New life skill opportunities are made available.
Research suggests students who actively use newspapers in their curriculum demonstrate improved reading skills, verbal interactions, student motivation and behavior, achievement scores and awareness of the world.
Students also learn more about the communities they live in and issues that extend beyond the walls of their classroom and school.
We pride ourselves on our education coverage ranging from sporting events to classroom projects. Today’s paper includes stories about Panther Robotics Team 1108, students competing in a KidWind competition, Read Across America events at Broadmoor and Cottonwood elementary schools, and more.
So sit back, grab a cup of coffee, and help us celebrate Newspapers in Education Week by enjoying today’s edition!
