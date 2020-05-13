We all live in a different world than we did just two months ago.
Ever since the coronavirus (COVID-19) first appeared in the United States, American families, workers and business owners have been forced to adapt to an ever changing “new normal.”
The Miami County Republic staff has been busy documenting local stories of heroism and compassion during this pandemic, as well as stories of local business owners brainstorming creative ways to keep their doors open.
All the while, The Republic has not been immune to the nationwide financial crisis caused by this terrible virus, and our management team has been working diligently to find ways to reduce expenses with as little impact as possible to our readers and employees.
One option that’s been made available to newspapers across the country is to skip a number of scheduled publication dates to offset the budget hit caused by the pandemic.
We at the Republic believe this is the best option for us and our employees moving forward, and therefore, the decision has been made to not print a paper on Wednesday, May 27, and Wednesday, July 8, as previously scheduled.
The Republic office will be closed to the public during those two holiday weeks, but we encourage you to send news questions to Brian McCauley at brian.mccauley@miconews.com and advertising questions to Teresa Morrow at teresa.morrow@miconews.com. We will respond when the office opens back up the following Mondays, June 1, and July 13.
This has been a difficult year for all of us, but we at The Republic have truly been inspired by the way community members have rallied together, and we have no doubt that we will make it through this storm stronger than ever.
