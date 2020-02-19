Dear Editor,
I am writing regarding your article about a new policy of maintaining two heavily traveled roads in northern Miami County. Those roads are 223rd Street and Metcalf Road.
We live just off 223rd Street and have noticed this road was plowed and salted this year. We were surprised as this has not been done before. We heard comments that this was very much appreciated, and by us as well.
The people up here have to go to work every day as well as those in the southern part of the county.
I agree with Mr. Pretz, who cast the dissenting vote, that one life is not more important than another. The many “lives” up here are grateful for the better care we received this year. I hope this policy continues.
Bibiana Vohs
Bucyrus
