Editor’s note: Due to space limitations and word limit in our Letter to the Editor policy, the following letter to the Editor from Bob Kirkpatrick has been split into three separate letters. This letter is the last in the series.
Dear Editor,
Responsibilities Include Financial Responsibilities
In my remarks (you can listen on YouTube, I was the second speaker) I said everyone is for good education. I also noted that the job of a school superintendent, and of school board members, is tough.
They have a lot of responsibilities — but one of those is financial — fiscal responsibility. Another speaker, an Air Force veteran, summed up public sentiment with a very brief, wise comment. He said government at all levels is inefficient; it always wants more money, and it is not a good steward of others’ money, from those paying taxes. The takeaway was clear: USD 416 and those in charge of overseeing its spending and taxing need to do a far better job of stewardship.
My Recommendation to the Board back on 9/12: Eliminate all the slush fund money in the operating budget, maybe as much as $1 million. Doing that, combined with the $260,000 scheduled reduction in this year’s cost of the Bond Fund, would result in the overall budget, and our PROPERTY TAX DOLLARS to
fund it, actually falling from last year’s level. Property taxes would be below the “Revenue Neutral Rate” — not up by nearly 10%.
Again, that tax hike is solely because operating spending was budgeted to rise by 16%, most of which seems to be fully discretionary, to be shifted however the Administration chooses. Perhaps now Board members won’t permit all that budget-approved money to be spent, but that would be fairly unique among government bodies.
Recommendation for Next Year: The Board should insist that the Administration submit a DETAILED, LINE ITEM BUDGET — FAR ahead of the deadline, so as to give Board members ample time to really drill down and begin to question in depth the proposed spending, and to make cuts.
Because the TOTAL BUDGET includes both State funding as well as Local property-tax-funded spending, and they are related, it can be complicated. However, between the Superintendent and the Treasurer on staff, the budget can be — and should be — made understandable to every member of the Board!
The time for every one of our elected representatives to begin studying budget drafts and asking really probing questions, so that the entire Board really understands exactly what IS in the various budget drafts the Superintendent presents to the Board, is a number of months before the budget is ever submitted for final approval, and certainly not just a few weeks before a public hearing. Be good stewards and always have compassion, fully considering the effects on the entire community of higher property taxes. We all know this: “There are always far more wants than needs.” When taxing people, actual needs are the only things that should ever be funded. The leaking roof was an urgent need, AstroTurf was a want.
BETTER LOCAL EXAMPLES OF HOLDING DOWN $ SPENDING = $ TAXES
Miami County Commissioners and the Mayor and City Council of Louisburg committed to hold their 2023 budgeted spending/property taxes flat, or even down for the coming year. They set a great example, and hopefully they continue to look for wasteful spending. If they can do it, school administrators and elected school board members should be able to scrutinize and make judicious cuts in their spending.
Out of control spending affects all of us, those who pay property taxes, and indirectly, all renters. Higher taxes also raise the cost of goods and services bought from our local businesses.
We all know the current economy has put a terrible financial squeeze on everyone, and will for quite awhile. Our property taxes are already very high, higher than Johnson County’s, and many people simply cannot afford current taxes, let alone higher taxes.
I was told prior to the hearing that all the low-income seniors living in the Wea Creek Apartments were now likely to face a second rent increase — strictly because of USD 416’s indefensible increase in spending and property taxes. Even an engineer with a good job, a resident of Louisburg, spoke up to say he is currently moving across the State line in order to be able to afford a home with adequate space for his family.
To repeat, the Chair said he’d asked many questions of the Superintendent in the last few weeks. That was to prepare for this public hearing, but 3-4 months earlier was the time every Board member should have begun strongly questioning the Administration, and then eliminating any wasteful, unnecessary spending. Doing so is the only way to avoid ever-higher property taxes. I believe the five members of the School Board present on 9/12 who sat in complete silence (other than voting “Yes”) with absolutely no defense offered for this inexcusable increase in property taxes should be embarrassed and commit to doing far better in the future.
The budget was unchanged from the administration budget draft this summer, and it appears that the School Board just accepted it, on the Chair’s endorsement alone, without probing questions or much understanding of what it actually meant, or without calling for a special meeting to seek clarity.
The Hearing Was a Remarkable SCENE The article mentioned that the room was “packed.” Unsaid was that all those seated arrived very early and entered the room together, and except for two of us in the front row, they were all staff wearing purple shirts, many with various homemade Pro-USD 416 signs taken from a box out in the lobby. It was certainly different, well choreographed.
I walked in at the same time they all did. Many taxpayers were not even able to get in the room and hear, or be heard. The mayor herself was unable to get in, I’m told. If any taxing authorities in Miami County are going to raise property taxes next year, I would hope they can look forward to a lot of very unhappy constituents and reserve a BIG room!
Bob Kirkpatrick
Louisburg
