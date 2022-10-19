Letter to the Editor
Editor’s note: Due to space limitations and word limit in our Letter to the Editor policy, the following letter to the Editor from Bob Kirkpatrick has been split into three separate letters. This letter is the first in the series, and the other two will run in the next two editions.
Dear Editor,
My intent is to get the public more engaged, not only to attend public meetings with government officials and elected representatives but to ask TOUGH questions. Sometimes it doesn’t produce the results one hopes for, but this is the only way a democratic republic can function, so we trust that longer term it pays off. Seeds are planted, and plants cared for, and hopefully the harvest improves over time.
I want people to understand what “Revenue Neutral” means, so excess spending/taxes is attacked. The Republic’s front-page article, “Louisburg School Board Approves 2022-2023 Budget” (10/5/22), covering the public hearing on 9/12, deserves to be expanded. The result of that hearing is still news because of what occurred that was not explained in the article, as well as the need to define terms most don’t understand.
The article mentioned some of what I said in objecting to the proposed budget excesses, but it omitted the most critical point. I publicly showed USD 416’s TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE funded by our property taxes was budgeted to grow by 16% in 2022-23, mostly due to what seem to me to be two “Slush Funds,” or fully discretionary pockets of excess money. [I believe there may be as much as $1 million of spending, funded by property taxes, included that the Administration can spend however it wishes.]
Importantly, NOBODY stepped forward to refute my belief there are huge Slush Funds included, or explain what was going on in the two areas mentioned — though I asked for anyone to clarify where the money was actually to be spent. The budget passed — unanimous — six hushed Yes votes. SAD!
I remain eager to hear the Administration’s explanation, in sufficient DOLLAR DETAIL to satisfy both me and members of the School Board who were silent because they too were at a loss to explain. I believe the journalist, who is a very good writer, by omitting my strong suggestion of the use of excess “slush funds” and a resultant 16% increase in budgeted spending to actually operate our schools this school year was only trying to shield USD 416’s Administration and Board members from further embarrassment.
I fear most taxing authorities are good at excess spending, but this is what I hoped to change locally, to restrain our local property taxes, by speaking out publicly. Many in our community simply can’t afford a 10% increase in property taxes by our school district. And no sound reasons were offered.
“REVENUE NEUTRAL RATE”
This public hearing was required by a new State law intended to apply public pressure on any taxing authority proposing a budget that EXCEEDS the “Revenue Neutral Rate” (RNR). All that legalese means is NOT holding SPENDING = PROPERTY TAX DOLLAR REVENUE flat, at best.
Local taxing bodies always like to boast, “We lowered the mill levy” — but actual property tax DOLLARS just keep going up and up and up. The lower mill levy happens every time the % increase in spending, funded by property taxes, for any local government body (county, city, school district, library, etc.) goes up less than the % increase in the total appraised values for the region being taxed. Taxes still go up –and just because homes or business properties are worth more does not mean the owners have more money to pay higher taxes.
That was the precise reason the Kansas legislature passed the Revenue Neutral Rate act, to bring attention to this public scam, called “lowering the mill levy.” DOLLARS OF TAX REVENUES to fund budgeted spending are what taxpayers pay, so that is what property owners care about, and renters should too! Forget the mill levy; it’s just the math used to calculate the overall $ property taxes given the appraised $ value.
10% Tax Hike Results from a 16% rise in Operating Spending, Seemingly Due to Slush Funds Rather than holding property tax dollars flat (per RNR), USD 416’s Administration and our elected School Board representatives approved an overall 9.5% increase in spending and taxes! However, the actual spending and taxing problem is actually FAR worse than that, with a 16% increase in budgeted Total Operating Expenses to run our schools, as shown.
The simple spreadsheet I handed out to everyone in the room showed both the $ increase and the % increase of the proposed local property taxes for 2022-23, as compared with the prior year’s. Taxes must equal budgeted Spending. There are just five spending/taxing “funds,” or buckets of spending. I simply used the legal notice of proposed property taxes published in the Republic on 8/17/22 — but reordered, and totaled! If we exclude the scheduled $260,000 drop in the annual cost of the “Bond Fund,” the total of the four “NON-Bond Funds” (the operating expenses funded by our local property taxes) was budgeted to increase from less than $6.5 million to over $7.5 million, an increase of over $1 million. This 16% increase in the budget to operate our schools in 2022-23 is inexplicable, and totally irresponsible.
Bob Kirkpatrick
Louisburg
