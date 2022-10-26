Letter to the Editor
Editor’s note: Due to space limitations and word limit in our Letter to the Editor policy, the following letter to the Editor from Bob Kirkpatrick has been split into three separate letters. This letter is the second in the series, and the last one will run in the next edition.
Dear Editor,
The Board Chair, a member elected just a year ago, and a businessman, said he’d recently called the Superintendent numerous times on the budget, and concluded that no cuts could be made. All other Board members said nothing. Nobody offered any substantive defense of the proposed budget.
Importantly, nobody refuted my claim that the budget seemed to include two big Slush Funds — the entire Cost of Living Fund and a big part of the Capital Outlay Fund — totally discretionary and unaccountable! Yes, the Board Chair said teachers were given a 3% salary increase. But that raise of $160,000 could just as well have come out of State funding as local. It doesn’t explain an overall increase of 16% in the local, property-tax-funded Operating Expense budget, up over $1 million.
After the fairly brief discussion from the public and the Board Chair, he had the members vote on exceeding Revenue Neutral, i.e., raising DOLLAR property taxes from last year. Thankfully, one member spoke up. Jennifer Goodman suggested they might want to delay a decision on what the Board had just heard. The Board Chair said nothing that had been said would change his mind, no cuts were called for, so that was that. Exceeding Revenue Neutral was voted on and quickly passed with six “Yes” votes; property taxes were going up.
The next thing was for the Chair to poll Board members on approving the budget — with no changes and no delay to study the issue further. That too passed with six unenthusiastic, hushed “Yes” votes — unanimous. WHY?!? I thought I’d given the Board plenty of reasons — laid out in a very simple, but strong way — to question what they were about to do, to study it further, to make substantial cuts, but all to no avail. Hopefully they learn and do better in the future.
SPREADSHEET — FIVE “FUNDS,” BUT ONLY FOUR RELATE TO OPERATIONS, UP 16%
First of five is the annual cost of the Bond Fund. That cost was actually scheduled to drop in 2022-23 by $260,000 — a big plus this year when trying to hold our overall property taxes flat. The other four “Funds” I lumped together as NON-Bond Funds, but I refer to them here as OPERATING EXPENSE, for they make up the budgeted locally-paid-for cost of actually operating our schools, 100% paid for through our property taxes.
The first of those four is the General Fund. The State requires it to be set at 20 mills for every school district, so property taxes for that part of the budget rise the same % as district property values rise. Second is the “Supplemental” General Fund, known as the Local Option Budget, or “LOB.” I called the total of those two, “Overall General Funds”; combined, they were set to increase by about 10%.
“Slush Funds” = Excess, Fully Discretionary $ To Be Used Wherever the Administration Chooses
The remaining two “Funds” are where I have major problems, where I think the Administration is budgeting excess $, to be used as desired. I said the so-called “Cost of Living Fund” — set to increase by $362,000 (from $69,000 to a whopping $431,000, up 527%!) — is easily recognized by its very name as a HUGE SLUSH FUND. Eliminating it would save $431,000 in property taxes.
The annual “Capital Outlay Fund” is the remaining portion of USD 416’s operating budget. This has a valid purpose, to repair or replace equipment such as air conditioners, or perhaps to buy computers or student tablets. However, it was budgeted to grow by $177,000, to again max out at 8 mills, at nearly $1.5 million. I pointed out this comes just one year after USD 416 received $24 million from taxpayer-approved bonds, to replace or add everything under the sun. Because of that, I said I believe most of this $1.5 million in 2022-23 is also really an excess pile of $$, for the Administration to shift around and spend as it chooses during the year. Nobody tried to explain it away.
Dangers of Slush Funds
Here’s an example of misguided spending priorities resulting from use of a Slush Fund. From what I learned from my experience knocking on doors in 2020 to defeat the $34.5 million proposed bond issue (before it passed at $24 million), it was clear that our school district over MANY years, with different Superintendents and School Boards, had never used its annual “Capital Outlay Fund” to replace the 45-year-old roof that leaked down into the hall and cafeteria. Cheap fixes were tried; nothing worked. This was an actual health risk, and it went on for decades in by far our oldest school. However, three years ago, prior to the bond fund, USD 416 somehow came up with $800,000 to install AstroTurf on the football field!
Bob Kirkpatrick
Louisburg
