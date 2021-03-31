Dear Editor,
Five years ago, NorthPoint sent a representative of their phony “Land & Cattle” LLC’s into our neighborhood to purchase about 640 acres located east of Gardner Rd. between 199th St. and 215th St.
They told the sellers they were purchasing the land to build country homes and various other tall tales. Presumably, NorthPoint thought that landowners would be less receptive to their offers if their true intentions were revealed.
More than one landowner has said that they wouldn’t have sold had they known the true intentions of the person buying their land. Anyway, using these tactics, NorthPoint successfully purchased the land, which at the time was 4 miles east of the Edgerton city limits.
Why would an Industrial Park Developer buy so much land that is designated by the comprehensive plan to remain rural residential? That seems pretty reckless. Why weren’t they concerned about obtaining the zoning and tax waivers needed to develop the property? Especially since Johnson County denied a request for a similar zoning change on a smaller property next door.
It seems like NorthPoint was pretty confident that the city of Edgerton would grant the same zoning change that Johnson County had denied a few months earlier knowing that the change goes against multiple comprehensive development plans, would destroy property values of neighboring homeowners and cause higher property taxes for all the residents of the county.
Why would a developer be so confident that they would be granted zoning changes and financing that would have such a detrimental effect on the residents of the area and goes against virtually all guidelines for appropriate development?
Developers will usually obtain the required zoning changes before they purchase the property. In this case, NorthPoint felt confident enough to buy the property 5 years before applying for it to be annexed and re-zoned.
It almost seems like they had a guarantee that they would get the industrial zoning they would eventually need.
Who would be in a position to grant such a guarantee? Whoever it was must have had 100% confidence that the Edgerton Planning Commission and City Council would overlook all the negative effects of the project and vote to allow any and all developments.
Could it be that the citizens of Edgerton are being kept in the dark?
If NorthPoint is granted the rezoning, they will build about a dozen huge warehouses between 199th and 215th streets. Can you imagine the amount of truck traffic that many warehouses will create and the damage to the surrounding roads?
Once they create the traffic and the roads are destroyed and overcrowded, NorthPoint will look to the Johnson County taxpayer to pay to fix it. Another tax increase forced on property owners.
When the original tax abatement expires, these companies will be back in Edgerton to demand a tax abatement extension. The promised payday to Edgerton will never come.
Brady Bannister
Spring Hill
