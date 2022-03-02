Dear Editor,
Public schools are the great equalizer of a community in any district and in any state of the United States. Children from all races, socio-economic levels, cultural diversity and religious backgrounds come together in a learning environment to not only learn educational lessons but to learn from one another and appreciate each other’s diversity. This method of inclusion is the backbone of every community across our country and this reflects what our country is all about — learning about each other and appreciating the diversity that honors the values of the United States.
When an individual or group comes before a local school board to demand that a certain religious ideology be followed, then we are not respecting the religious diversity in our community. The school board is elected by the members of the local community to implement the educational curriculum and to hire administrators that will hire teachers and staff to educate the children in our community. If there is an issue, then the proper methods of addressing grievances are followed and resolved as was apparently the case when Mr. Tyte addressed the school board at the February 14th meeting. Mr. Tyte said the letter he read at the school board meeting was not about a single issue with the Paola school district but rather about issues that were taking place all across the country. Currently there is a nationwide attempt by some religious and political organizations to defiantly undermine the public school systems by insisting that the public schools are somehow defying their ridged values.
The local church also proclaimed that “Jesus Christ gives us permission to disobey any command given by any authority in obedience to his higher authority” seems to be a continuation of a certain defiant mindset of the January 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, DC. Again, there is no respect for the diversity of our community or our nation.
Let us focus on loving, respecting and learning about one another rather than finding fault and trying to implement ridged viewpoints that diminish the value of others in our community.
Carol Nistler
Paola
