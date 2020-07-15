Dear Editor,
The German writer and statesman Johann Von Goethe once stated that “There is nothing more frightful than ignorance in action” and the recent decision by the Miami County commissioners to not require the public to wear face masks in public reminds me that Goethe’s words written almost 200 years ago are still valid today.
We are well into the fifth month of the coronavirus pandemic, and within the last couple of weeks, the world, our nation and Miami County have seen an upswing in the number of new cases. Even though we are a well-educated country with access to continuous scientific information about the coronavirus, the gross lack of leadership, both nationally and now locally, is one of the reasons why we are seeing a resurgence in the number of coronavirus cases.
Our local and national leaders have failed to understand the coronavirus can kill people and that currently there is no vaccine to prevent this deadly disease. This is not just about people who become ill with the coronavirus, but it is also about the secondary contacts the infected person has in our community.
What about the patient’s family members, young and old, the paramedics or law enforcement that responds to the victim’s call for help, the medical support staff that treats the infected person, the patient’s co-workers or neighbors etc.? All of those secondary contacts have families as well, so when a person decides they don’t want to wear a mask, their actions are affecting or infecting others in our community.
If Miami County residents actually care about their neighbors and community first, they will do what can they do to assist the community as a whole and not insist that their individual freedoms come first. Is it really so difficult to slip on a mask when you go to the grocery store and then take it off when you get back to your car? What rights are you being denied by having to momentarily wear a mask? Is it better to wear a mask now or do we wait until we have to shut down the economy as we did April?
Even the local health officer Dr. Banks supported the necessity of wearing masks as mandated by Governor Kelly, and yet the Miami County commissioners still chose to not comply with the governor’s mandate.
True leadership requires our elected officials to set aside partisan loyalties and make necessary decisions for the welfare of our community. I’m very disappointed that all five commissioners decided to not act in the best interest of Miami County and its citizens.
Carol Nistler
Paola
