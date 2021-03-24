Dear Editor,
I would like to commend our Louisburg Police Department and all of the participating law enforcement officers in their handling of the “armed standoff” on March 8 and 9 in the city of Louisburg. This could have ended so tragically but for the patience and professionalism of the agencies involved.
Law enforcement in general has been under so much unjustified criticism. This is proof that they deserve better. I am proud to live in a city and county served by such professionals. Thank you, officers and deputies.
David L. Miller
Former Miami County Attorney
