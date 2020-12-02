Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor,
I would like to thank Commissioners Dixon, Pretz and Roberts for voting against the motion to opt out of the statewide mask mandate. Although I am not a fan of Governor Kelly, I feel a mask mandate is necessary for Miami County. Now I can feel safe shopping in Louisburg again. I just hope the merchants enforce the mandate. The quote by Commissioner Dixon says it all: “To me, it’s such a small thing to do to protect people.”
Thanks to the support of the Trump administration a vaccine is on the horizon, being developed in record time. Let’s stay safe and get through the next few months until the vaccine is available to everyone. This has nothing to do with the infringement of constitutional rights; it’s just common sense.
David L. Miller
Miami County Attorney, Retired
Louisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.