Dear Editor,
To patrons and friends of the discontinued Saturday morning summer Paola Farmers Market:
I want you to know how much I enjoyed and appreciated being there on those cool/mostly cool mornings when you came out to check out what was available, meet up with friends, shop for produce, goodies and plants, garden crafts, homemade items and much more.
It was such a social event and had been a Saturday morning summer happening for more than 10 years.
Maybe you remember, last year was the first year that I recall the weather having such a negative impact on how much produce came to the market in the spring.
I was informed by a Discover Historic Paola member that people were complaining about not enough produce and too many “makers.” Well, I guess it kind of makes sense that if growers’ crops won’t grow, there won’t be much coming to market, and that will make it look like there are a lot of “makers.” I was told by this same member that “makers” aren’t wanted anymore and that “you can’t please everyone all the time.”
Yes, I am majorly disappointed and already feeling the loss of the Saturday morning Paola Farmers Market that so many visited and enjoyed! Thank you for your patronage, your interest and your friendly visits! I will so miss you!
Delores Day
Paola
The lady with the fairy garden stuff, yard arts, hypertufa pots, tin can men, plants, cement leaves and name bricks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.