Dear Editor,
The Edgerton City Council gets paid $25 a meeting to make decisions that affect the lives of hundreds of Johnson County families.
I attended their April 22 meeting and could see the pressure they were under to make just such a decision. I want to thank Ron Conus and Josh Beem for making sound, independent judgments. Their comments showed that they clearly understood the decision at hand.
What was most concerning were the justifications given by three of the council members to justify their votes in favor of rezoning over 600 acres in the middle of a residential area to allow multiple mega warehouses, totaling 10 million sq/ft, to be constructed.
One council member said, “I think people should be able to do what they want on their property. Like if my neighbor wants to build a barn, that’s their right to do that even if I don’t like it.” I couldn’t agree more, my neighbor can and has built a barn which he has every right to do under the current Rural zoning, no city council vote required. However, applying this statement to justify a zoning change from Rural to LPKC (Industrial) is a reflection of a complete lack of understanding of the purpose of zoning in general. NorthPoint building 10 million square feet of mega warehouses is in no way comparable to my neighbor building a barn. Learning this concept is as easy as Googling the words “purpose of zoning laws” which returns the following paragraph directly in the search. You don’t even have to click a link.
“The basic purpose and function of zoning is to divide a municipality into residential, commercial, and industrial districts (or zones), that are for the most part separate from one another, with the use of property within each district being reasonably uniform.”
This one sentence about the concept of zoning illustrates that this council member lacks even a basic understanding of the purpose of zoning and based a vote that will negatively affect hundreds of families on very flawed logic.
The second council member who voted in favor made the point that “a little town like Edgerton doesn’t get a million opportunities to raise millions of dollars in tax revenue.” He also acknowledged that although there may be some benefits for Edgerton “it sucks for you guys that live out there by it.”
This statement also shows flawed logic. Recognizing that the zoning change is bad for those who live in the area but voting for it because it’s good for Edgerton is a screaming indication of inverse condemnation. Which is when a municipality benefits at the expense of private property owners and doesn’t offer any compensation. It’s an almost socialist concept. You should be OK with losing a significant amount of equity in your home because it’s good for Edgerton.
As a side note, where is all this tax revenue? In a council meeting last month Mayor Roberts inquired whether federal grant money could be counted as the city’s contribution to get money from Johnson County’s CARS program to fund road repairs. It seems that Edgerton doesn’t have any money of its own.
The third council member to vote in favor justified his vote by saying that all the farmers he knows are in favor of warehouses being built in the residential area.
I’ve read quite a bit about zoning since this situation came up and I have yet to find one single case where the opinion of farmers is cited as a determining factor of whether or not a zoning change is appropriate.
Mayor Roberts delivered a number of remarks that he said were intended to help the council members “understand what’s in front of them.” None of his comments addressed the lack of basic understanding of the concept of zoning that was made evident by the council members comments. He seemed more concerned about helping them understand that any concern that may cause them to vote no was not valid and that they need to give NorthPoint what they’ve asked for. He even stated that the surrounding properties won’t be affected at all. “If they have a pond, they can still fish in it” he said. Using the logic of the mayor and these three council members, it would be appropriate for someone to buy a house in the middle of Edgerton, level the house and turn the property into a small hog farm. Who’s to say otherwise as long as the owner wants to, it’s profitable for him and other farmers approve. A hog farm doesn’t prevent the neighbors from using their property. They’d have to get used to the smell, but that’s their problem.
After taking the time to familiarize myself with the basics of zoning and why it exists, it was very disheartening to see that the people making such a consequential decision for so many families had not made any effort to do the same. They justified their vote to devastate a community of hundreds of families using only the generic talking points given to them by NorthPoint and their own mayor. You would think that a decision that big would warrant at least the tiny amount of effort it takes to Google “purpose of zoning laws.” This zoning change is so blatantly inappropriate that even the slightest understanding of zoning laws would have been enough to recognize it.
Dennis Koch
Spring Hill
