Dear Editor,
When my neighbors and I first heard that Edgerton was considering rezoning our neighborhood for industrial use, we started learning all we could about the situation. We were told by some that the fix was in, and it was a waste of time to fight it. Some people said there is nothing you can do about it. Just shut up and live with it, it’s progress.
Some people vilified the city of Edgerton, but I got to thinking that maybe the good people of Edgerton may not understand what is really going on. I grew up in a small town similar to Edgerton and the people there are good, honest hard-working people that treat each other with respect.
How does putting warehouses in our back yard benefit the citizens of Edgerton? NorthPoint brags about the number of jobs the warehouses will provide, 12,500 jobs so far. That’s more than seven jobs for every Edgerton resident. How would ruining our neighborhood for jobs benefit Edgerton? Will it increase Edgerton’s tax revenue? On the “Availability” section of Northpoint’s website, were there are currently 21 listings for available space, they only mention the City of Edgerton once. “Aggressive Real Estate Tax Abatement in business-friendly Edgerton, Kansas.” The only positive thing that Northpoint can say about Edgerton to the world is that they will allow global companies to build huge facilities in their town and will “aggressively” not require them to pay the same taxes the other residents and business owners pay.
I watched Mayor Robert’s State of The City Address this past week. The Mayor lists a number of things he is excited about which include a sidewalk, a storm water drainage ditch and a swing set. Mayor Roberts closed his presentation with a video that he said would show all the new things that have come to the City of Edgerton in the past year. The video shows a warehouse being built outside of town, another warehouse outside of town and an interchange that was built out on I-35 to make for easier access to a number of other warehouses outside of town.
In the minutes of the city council meeting (January 28) it was stated that the primary concern of a majority of the Edgerton residents is truck traffic on downtown streets. The midterm strategy has possible funding available and the long-term solution has no funding available. All the warehouses already built and you get NO FUNDING AVAILABLE.
However, after over $1 billion invested in LPKC, the city of Edgerton is mostly unchanged. I’ve even spoken with several city residents who have said that their property taxes are higher than ever and increasing each year. It seems that the only parties benefiting are NorthPoint and the multi-billion-dollar companies that get to have their giant warehouses in a town that is glad to not charge them taxes while the residents pay record high taxes.
Is it worth destroying 80 families’ homes so that NorthPoint can make huge profits by building on land they managed to buy dirt cheap seven miles east of Edgerton? Is it worth destroying those homes so that AMAZON and WALMART, both multibillion dollar corporations, can have tax free warehouse space? Are you willing to allow NorthPoint to use your town to justify increasing their profits?
Mr. Robinson threatens that if you don’t rezone the land in our neighborhood, he’ll take his business to Gardner. In other words, let me use your city to steamroll residents of a nearby area and give you nothing in return or else. All while Mayor Roberts presents Edgerton residents with a new sidewalk, a drainage ditch, a swing set and a big tax bill. I’ll ask again, how does enabling NorthPoint to build warehouses in our neighborhood benefit the citizens of Edgerton?
Dennis Koch
Spring Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.