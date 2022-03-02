Dear Editor,
The Miami County Commissioners are considering making 223rd Street and Gardner Road truck routes. Both 223rd Street and Gardner Road are two-lane roads with at least 60 homes that have residential driveways on them. These roads are perfect for residential and agricultural traffic but were not built for heavy commercial semis. By declaring these roads a truck route, Miami County will invite every trucker coming from the South and east to take a shortcut to the intermodal.
223rd street is a rolling, narrow road with no shoulders and much of it has limited visibility. Gardner Rd. is about the same, plus, it would lead semi trucks directly to Hillsdale Lake. Is it a good idea to encourage hundreds of semi trucks to travel these roads knowing how dangerous that would make it for the residents who drive down them every day?
Residents who have used these roads for decades will be forced to navigate an ever-increasing number of trucks to get to and from 69 highway, Spring Hill or Hillsdale Lake. I believe the Gardner Road route will encourage an unknown number of trucks to drive right across the lake, causing environmental damage and detracting from the attractiveness of one of Miami County’s most valuable natural resources.
These truck routes would entice the truckers on 69 Highway to cut across on 223rd St. and go through Bucyrus and Spring Hill, which will increase the risk for the many residents who use that route to commute to work.
The truck traffic will also cause these roads to require extensive maintenance at the expense of the residents of Miami County. Should it be the financial responsibility of the Miami County residents to provide truckers a short cut to the intermodal?
What do the citizens of Miami County get in return? They get increased danger and a big tax bill. Those heavy trucks will not only destroy the roads but will increase the danger to everyone who lives on or travels them. There would be no additional revenue to the county from these truck routes. The intermodal is in JOCO and more specifically, Edgerton. There’s not anywhere along these proposed truck routes for truckers to stop for fuel or buy anything. Designating these roads as a truck route has no financial benefit to Miami County. Is it the responsibility of the Miami County residents to pay higher taxes in order to save the truckers a little time and fuel? Wouldn’t it be better for the residents of Miami County to not allow the commercial semis to travel through our neighborhoods?
If the Miami County Commissioners feel that a truck route is necessary, why not designate 68 Highway and/or 169 Highway. Those roads are much better equipped to handle large trucks and the state and federal governments cover a part of their maintenance cost. Why would we want to invite all those heavy commercial semi trucks to use what is now safe and peaceful country roads? If anything, the Miami County Commissioners should allocate funds for a dedicated deputy to patrol the area and only allow the farm trucks to use the roads thereby, enhancing the safety of many Miami County residents. The deputy would likely produce enough ticket revenue to cover their own expenses while saving citizens of the county millions of dollars in road maintenance costs.
Dennis Koch
Spring Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.