Dear Editor,
Kansas is one of only twelve states that has failed to expand Medicaid. Every year, we’re leaving millions of dollars on the table by refusing to expand Medicaid.
We’re unnecessarily putting our rural hospitals — already vulnerable to closure — at an even greater risk. We’re gambling health care jobs and forcing workers over the border to support their families.
All of our neighboring states have expanded Medicaid, even fellow red states like Missouri and Oklahoma.
Over 7 out of 10 Kansans support Medicaid expansion. That’s 7 out of 10 Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike. Continuing to refuse to expand Medicaid is going against the will of the people, and is politicizing a non-political issue.
This November, Kansans will have a choice to make. They can support Governor Laura Kelly, who wants to expand Medicaid to increase access to health care for 150,000 Kansans and create 23,000 jobs, or Derek Schmidt, who has a track record of suing to block access to health care, siding with insurance companies to make it legal to discriminate against Kansans with pre-existing conditions, and allowing pharmaceutical companies to jack up prescription drug costs for seniors and families.
The choice is clear.
Don Jordan
Paola
