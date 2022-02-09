Dear Editor,
I was not surprised at Senator Molly Baumgardner’s letter touting her support of the new Kansas redistricting map. It is a highly partisan, and in all probability an illegal redrawing of Congressional district lines.
Republicans held sham public meetings, then totally disregarded the public’s recommendations approving this highly gerrymandered map.
This map puts Lawrence in the 1st District with all of western Kansas to the Colorado border. It splits Wyandotte county placing part of it in the Second Congressional district and merges Johnson County with southern Wyandotte Co. as well as Miami, Franklin and Anderson counties into the 3rd district.
How many citizens in Anderson, Franklin and Miami Counties advocated being put in the same district as Johnson and Wyandotte County? How many in Wyandotte County advocated to split their county in two? Who in Lawrence lobbied to be placed in the same district as Goodland, Colby and Dodge City?
Senator, please explain how their communities of interest are similar? There are thousands of ways the lines could have been drawn which would have been fairer and more compact- none could have been more partisan.
No trite letter of justification can hide the political intent to minimize the influence of Democrat voters and voters of color.
Let it also be noted that all Republican legislators from our area voted for this travesty. Hopefully, the Governor will veto this or the courts step in and redraw the lines as they did last time.
We should expect more of our elected officials.
Doug Walker
Osawatomie
