Letter to the Editor

USD 368 Paola failed to garner support for their recent bond initiative, despite efforts to game the system. The USD 368 Board of Education and Superintendent are currently scheming to bring the bond issue back for a vote.
Many area districts participate in the East Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative (ECKSEC). The ECKSEC is operated and administered by USD 368. All eight participating districts are budgeted to transfer record funds into the 2022-2023 ECKSEC budget.
Kansas public school budgets are available through the Kansas State Department of Education. I decided to look at the USD 368 and ECKSEC budget and identified items of concern. Of top concern, was the line item for Miscellaneous Supplies in the Special Coop budget, budgeted to increase from $99,937 to $1,622,455.
I sent questions to USD 368 Superintendent Matt Meek and Board President Kelly Franke on November 14th regarding the $1.62M in Miscellaneous Supplies budgeted for purchase within the ECKSEC, among other questions. On November 16th I asked for confirmation of receipt. Mr. Meek simply responded “received.” Ms. Franke did not respond. On November 18th I asked when I might expect to have answers to my questions. On the same day Mr. Meek told me that “Respectfully, I will not be answering your questions.”
Why is Mr. Meek and USD 368 refusing to answer these questions? Perhaps citizens of Paola need to investigate the USD 368 budget and demand transparency before considering support for additional taxes.
