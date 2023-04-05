In a little over 100 years, society has mutated and, in some cases, reverted back to the wild-wild west. A society where we no longer have to hunt for our daily food, but citizens still feel the need to own guns of every shape and caliber to be safe.
They not only want to own guns, but they do not want required safety programs, required firearm registration, or restrictions on gun style or quantity.
Where did our common sense go? Have we gotten so caught up in materialistic pompous that our desire for the biggest, the fastest, and the deadliest, have consumed the most logical parts of our brains? Displays of families brandishing firearms on their holiday cards has minimalized the eminent harm that can raise havoc on innocent bystanders and the most innocent of children and their families.
In the meantime, social services and mental health programs struggle to keep staff, and lack the necessary resources to help those in need; whether the ill be at high risk to themselves or others. Have we lost our moral compass with regard to caring for the most fragile and vulnerable?
Active shooter training has taken the place of nuclear war exercises in schools. We are losing a civilian war, created by our own citizens, while robbing our children of their innocence.
Something has got to change. It’s about time that our Legislatures put on their big boy pants and spurs and pass gun legislation for the safety of all citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.