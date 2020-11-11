Dear Editor,
When I went to vote Monday morning (Nov. 2) by the courthouse, I was almost to the voting machine when I became aware that I had left my driver’s license in my purse locked in my car trunk. (You must show your license to vote).
The poll worker near me and the people in line behind me all gladly offered to save my place while I went for my license.
I cannot say enough about how nice everyone was. Also, when I voted in the primary, the workers were all so pleasant and helpful.
What a great place this is to live!
Elizabeth Smith
Paola
