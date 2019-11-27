Dear Editor,
The PACA Thanksgiving service held at First Presbyterian Church on Sunday evening, Nov. 24, was so outstanding that I feel the need to comment in our local paper.
A special treat was the hand bell choir from First Lutheran Church that performed for us three times.
All who spoke were well prepared and excellent, even a precious children’s message.
The printed program of several pages was so well done and surely involved a lot of work to prepare.
We enjoy so many blessings living in our community that it is good to come together and thank God. I realize it may not be possible for some folks, but if you can, do try to attend the special community service of thanks next year.
I thank God and all those who made the service so excellent.
Elizabeth Smith
Paola
