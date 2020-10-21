Dear Editor,
This year appears to be a record year for the number of voters participating in the November election — and a record year for voting by mail.
In Kansas, we have a great plan in place for that voting option. At the same time, it means a much bigger job for staff in the County Clerk’s offices as well as staff in the various postal offices.
I want to send a BIG round of applause to all those people involved in assisting us with the option to vote by mail.
The Miami County Clerk and staff readied over 3,500 ballots and sent them to the postal service on Wednesday, October 14.
At our home in Louisburg, we received our ballots in the mail on Friday, October 16! What great service — and proof that voting by mail is a very viable option for Kansans.
And by the way, if you missed the deadline for this option, please just VOTE.
It will still be possible to vote in advance in person at the former sheriff’s office in Paola until noon on November 2 — as well as at your precinct location on November 3.
Foy G. Egbert
Louisburg
