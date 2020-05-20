Dear Editor,
The purpose of this letter is to solicit your assistance in securing VA medical benefits for all honorably discharged U.S. Veterans. These are benefits that have been earned via faithful service to our country and, to which, honorably discharged veterans are legitimately entitled.
Most people are not aware of this injustice and believe that all veterans are eligible and are receiving these benefits. The reality is that more than 684,000 Honorably Discharged U.S. Veterans have been/are being denied the benefits they earned.
As a result, I have started a petition on the website change.org, and I am soliciting signatures from individuals who believe this injustice should be corrected now. You can read more and sign the petition here: chng.it/BjnTb9qbR4.
The secured signatures will be presented to my Representative Sharice Davids. She is expected to champion this cause in Congress in order to bring about the required changes in the existing laws. You are encouraged to also notify Representative Davids of your opinion on this subject directly.
You are also encouraged to contact your Senator or Congressional Representative as you see fit.
Frank Pacinelli
1LT U.S. Army Infantry / Airborne, Vietnam Era
Paola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.