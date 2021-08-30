Dear Editor,
Recently, my 84-year-old mother told me about the celebration for the new polio vaccine when I was a toddler. She could now protect me from that terrible disease. Americans won the polio fight because of the strong vaccination participation of people like my mom. She doesn’t remember there being any political debates about it as there is now with COVID vaccines.
As a youngster in the 60s, I also remember our family’s first new car, a white Chevelle, and it came with the new federally mandated seat belts. Subsequently, 49 of 50 states enacted laws mandating them to be worn by the occupants, to help protect them and reduce the slaughter going on with highway accidents at the time. Given the fight to stop COVID temporary mask mandates, and their rights and choices arguments, it seems unlikely those simple seat belt laws which have saved countless lives would be passed in 2021.
This registered Republican is glad I get a monthly social security check, but if the politics had been then, like it is now, social security would likely never have happened. Supporters would likely have been labeled socialists destroying democracy.
A great American and former Kansas senator, Bob Dole, known for his keen ability to forge compromises, has said he would have trouble getting elected in today’s political environment. In his day, the 1990s saw former liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg confirmed with a Senate bi partisan vote of 96-3. Those days seem gone.
The 1990s also saw the cable TV boom come about, and thus the great political divide began. With more television channels and networks available, media began to specialize and cater to a targeted audience. People started to watch only the news channels that supported their views, and those channels gladly provide it to them. The left and the right both have favored networks to feed their audience. But viewers can’t see what is not shown. The birth of the internet also provided a social media forum and feedback for groups of people with common interests. There, the divide gets fed and grows. Each side unwilling to move because they are “right,” and that is reinforced by likeminded people. But, they don’t know what they don’t know.
There seems to be no place to go for those more in the center, who see the good policies each party can and has historically provided, on different issues. Somehow, we need to get back to the more respectful Bob Dole place and stop the constant attacks on the other party, and on our own party members who don’t join the party line on an issue for valid reasons.
It seems like a good test in every instance, to be more objective and check one’s bias, to help us see things clearer, is to reverse it. Ask ourselves, if a member of the opposite party had said this, or done whatever was done, would I still view it or them the same way. This test stops or exposes hypocrisy, and our state and country would be at a better place.
Gary Brockus
Louisburg
