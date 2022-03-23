Dear Editor, As I watch the coverage of the war in Ukraine and learn of the Russian leadership and state TV misinformation campaign to their people, I am reminded of the same thing our ex-president, his followers and some conservative media did with the 2020 election here in America.
I was happy to be chosen for the first Brownback Republican leadership class in 2011. But in recent years, I can see how my party has changed, not so much in policies, but in other ways. Policies are not the same as democracy. Democracy is in trouble. Party loyalty comes first now, and lies become “alternative truths.” A large percentage of my party do not believe the ex-president lost the 2020 election. This despite all state audits, and state recounts, and his losing all 60 court cases, which combined prove the election was not stolen. Though both parties can accuse the other of misleading at times, when my kids got in trouble and would say “My friend Billy did it too,” I didn’t care about what Billy did. We cleaned up our own house first, as each political party should always do.
Getting our news or information from one biased source, as many Americans do, be it from a liberal or conservative cable news network, has become more like being a juror in a court trial and only hearing one side of the argument. As I watch the coverage of the war in Ukraine on different networks, it strikes me how different one’s view of the war could be based on what network they are viewing. If they had existed then, what would the cable news conservative media of today said about Democrats Roosevelt and Truman in WW2, when Hitler invaded Western Europe, and we were ambushed at Pearl Harbor by Japan.
In Russia, party comes first. But a democracy is in trouble when party comes first, and a party’s elected officials do not stand up to one of their own’s false claims. There’s a notable contrast in some of our elected officials’ reluctance to stand for truth, compared to the courage of ordinary Russian citizens who risk their lives to stand for truth in the face of Putin’s lies and wrath.
My generation remembers the Watergate impeachment hearings of the Nixon era, and how Republican Senate leader Howard Baker advised Nixon to resign. Baker put country first. The Howard Baker of today is Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who voted with the ex-president’s policies 93 percent of the time. Yet Cheney was stripped of her high-ranking position within the party and was censured by the party because she put country first, as Baker had years ago, instead of party first, by her speaking the truth about the 2020 election and voting to impeach the ex-president for his role in the January 6 insurrection.
January 6 was unforgettable, seeing NAZI and confederate flags in the Capitol Rotunda, and was the result of misinformation from our ex-president. After 5 dead and 140 injured, we saw and heard him in his national TV address later that afternoon, tell the rioters he inspired, “We love you, you are special, now go home in peace.” Recently he said he would consider pardoning the rioters. It’s been discovered Russian soldiers attacking Ukraine have also been misinformed by their leaders and Putin. Isn’t our fragile, beloved Democracy in danger if party comes first instead of country, and accountability becomes non-existent, and truth is ignored. We all must speak out.
Gary Brockus
Louisburg
