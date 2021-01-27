Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor,
For the last six years the Louisburg post of the American Legion has participated in the Wreaths Across America program. This is an annual gathering held in December to honor the sacrifices of American veterans of wars.
On this day, memorial wreaths are placed in cemeteries across the nation at the same time to signify our thankfulness.
During the years we have been participating, the wreaths we have hung in Louisburg have been made and provided to us by Jessica Finch of In Bloom floral design as her contribution. Every year they have been exceptionally beautiful, made with fresh greenery and ribbon.
Mrs. Finch once told me that she does this to honor her grandfather’s military service. As a teenager she was chosen to place a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery.
Due to Mrs. Finch’s gracious contributions, Louisburg’s American Legion Post 250 wants to thank her publicly for her contributions and love for America.
The 2021 wreath will be presented in the Louisburg Cemetery on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.
Gary Brown
Louisburg Legion Chaplain
