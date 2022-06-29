Dear Editor,
To my fellow Miami County residents, I want to say thank you for your patience and understanding as Golden residents spent the past year trying to work with the county commissioners to protect the northwest region and the future of our community.
During the comprehensive plan process, it was revealed that the northwest region would need a deeper study due to its location to the encroaching Intermodal area in Edgerton. The extensive study sessions for the city of Golden were just that.
The county commissioners were able to learn about this region from county staff. It was proven that warehouses are incompatible to the comprehensive plan, and an incorporated border is the only thing guaranteed to stop the incompatible and inconsiderate annexations by Edgerton for warehouses.
The BOCC have the opportunity to look on the horizon and see what is happening only one mile away in Johnson County, and they have a short window to implement a plan that protects the residents of Miami County; while also upholding the wishes of all residents to remain rural, continue enjoying outdoor recreation, and not having warehouses in their residential neighborhood.
Although Golden had an 80 percent approval rating per the Topeka attorney the county hired, the commissioners chose to deny our request to protect ourselves. We appealed the decision and had the opportunity to go before Judge Montgomery regarding the bond amount.
It was during those bond hearings that the judge revealed several key things what were the main factors in our decision to drop the Golden appeal. He stated that even if we won, the matter would still have to go back to the commissioners for reconsideration, and the judge could not rule to allow incorporation. He asked if the county was willing to mediate, but attorney Shelley Woodard said no. He mentioned the court is extremely busy and scheduled our hearing for October 2023.
I did not feel the Golden study sessions were a waste of taxpayer money because they were an extension of the comprehensive plan and a deeper study of this NW region. However, as a fiscal conservative, I believe it would be a waste of taxpayer money and the court’s time to pursue this matter further when the only recourse for a win would be to ask the same gentlemen to reconsider their original decision.
So out of respect for the taxpayers’ money and the court’s time, we are withdrawing our appeal. This is not the end of our desire to protect our homes, the wildlife, or Hillsdale Lake. By closing the litigation, we hope this will open the doors for the commissioners to be able to speak to us on solutions. We implore them to please discuss this matter with us further. Let us modify boundary lines if that is the issue. Help us protect ourselves instead of turning a blind eye to the enemy that is encroaching.
One thing we’ve heard often from the BOCC is, “We are not Johnson County.”
To which my reply is, if you let this infiltration happen in our neighborhood, you are worse. At least they can act like they didn’t know what was coming or that they didn’t have an ability to stop it. You have been informed of the risk. You have been given the tools it takes to protect your constituents from annexations and incompatible rezoning by Edgerton. By doing nothing to build a boundary, you are choosing not to protect us on this matter. In the world of insurance and law, it’s your job to mitigate your damages. If you don’t, you are negligent.
Respectfully,
Jennifer Williams
Golden
