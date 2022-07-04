Dear Editor,
We have had a yard sign taken from our yard three times in the past two weeks. Other residents across town have had their signs taken as well.
If someone disagrees with the premise of the sign they can ignore it, but they do not have the right to steal others. Not only is this criminal but reflects an attitude of intolerance and menace. The signs are innocent and positive saying: “Vote Yes. Value Them Both.” Both refers to a mother and her baby. Vote Yes refers to our opportunity and responsibility as Kansans to secure laws that protect and promote life.
How ironic and unfortunate that an unborn baby’s life inside his mother would be precarious, but that is the situation in Kansas today. Shameful. A vote of Yes puts back in the citizens’ hands the ability to put limits on the time and type of abortions as well as regulations on abortionists and their facilities.
There are times when courts have foisted upon us laws or regulations for which we had no say. The US Supreme Court corrected one of these this year. We Kansans can correct another on Aug. 2.
Let’s take our turn to make our state and nation better. This begins with us thinking right so that we can act right. President John Adams reminded us, “This Constitution was made for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Jody Garrison
Paola
