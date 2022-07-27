Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor,
I know of an unmarried teenage girl who was pregnant and made the decision to give the baby for adoption and not have an abortion. Was this girl and evil person? No. She made a mistake and made the correct option. We all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.
That baby girl became our daughter. She has been a great blessing in many ways. She married a great man, and we have three grandchildren.
I listened to a speech from a doctor who in the past did abortions. He described the process this way. A stainless-steel instrument is inserted into a woman’s body, and the baby is removed piece by piece and laid on a surgical table. All of the baby body parts are accounted for to be sure all of the baby is removed.
Can God bless a nation that kills its children and promotes immorality? God may not have to judge us. We may self-destruct.
John Tevis
Paola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.