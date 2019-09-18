Dear Editor,
It seems that the general membership of the NRA has been silent while the millionaire leaders have become responsible to the gun manufacturers and not the rank and file members.
75 percent of NRA members favor comprehensive background checks for gun sales, and over 50 percent favor a ban on assault type weapons. But the leaders receive millions in “donations” from the gun manufacturers with the purpose of blocking any change in the gun laws.
As long as members do not speak out, nothing will change. People who have no business with a gun will still be able to get them, and more and more mass shootings will occur. Please do not assume the leadership is acting in your or the country’s best interest.
John Trickey
Parker
