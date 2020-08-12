Dear Editor, Earlier this year, I visited my grandson after school at Paola’s Firehouse Gym to get some exercise.
Much to my surprise, I found him playing basketball with 20 other middle-to-high school boys.
It was a total shock after so many years of seeing the current crop of youth getting almost no exercise and seldom even going outdoors.
A few years ago, as part of the City Council that voted to save the gym, I never realized the real impact of that decision.
We did not just save the facility for a better fire station, we saved it to help make a healthier community.
Just when I thought this generation was lost to junk food and the internet, I see all these kids out working up a sweat on their own initiative.
No yelling parents, no coaches, no cheering crowds, and no teachers forcing them.
They come over after school and play hard from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
The taxpaying public should know that this facility is one of the best for a town our size in the state of Kansas. It is one of the best equipped, and all on a tiny budget.
My hat is off to the youth who have recognized the value of this investment and the Paola Fire Department for maintaining it.
The gym was closed for COVID but has reopened. All of us could use a good workout to comfort the mind and body.
Joseph “Pete” Bell
Paola
