Dear Editor,
This is also a letter to taxpayers of Paola who voted and passed a half-cent sales tax on Nov. 5, 2019.
The tax went into effect Oct. 1, 2021. Over a period of 15 years, the tax should generate at least 12 million dollars. Money to be spent on 1. All city parks & recreational facilities, including the Paola Family Pool. To purchase land to develop new parks or recreational facilities. 2. To improve & maintain city streets, curbs, sidewalks, parking lots, etc.
Over the last year the first projects have been selected. Repairing the swimming pool and the Miami County Lake Dam are top priorities. The baseball fields in Wallace Park have not kept up with the surrounding cities and is on the list.
Paola doesn’t own any soccer fields. They rent the fields. The plan is to spend an estimated 4 to 7 million dollars of the sales tax money to build two turf baseball fields and two soccer fields in Wallace Park.
Everyone knows that Wallace Park floods. How far the water goes depends on how much it rains. In August of 2017, it rained about 5 inches. The flooding damaged the Fairground buildings, covered the soccer fields, baseball fields and playground. Go to the YouTube app and search Flood 2017 Paola, KS. Time 20 minutes. When recorded, the water had already started to recede.
I cannot vote to spend your tax money on ground that floods, unless the city can purchase the American Legion building and grounds & locate one field in that location. That ground doesn’t flood. Where the soccer fields are planned, it floods almost every year. Last flooded spring of 2021.
The future growth area of Paola is to the north and east. In the past, a landowner offered to give the city land located near the Paola High School baseball fields for the Paola baseball fields. There would have been enough ground for expansion for many years. Most of the Council members preferred Wallace Park.
I believe the best location for the ballfields is north, somewhere near the school’s baseball fields. I would like to see a committee appointed of interested voters to look at several locations in Paola where ballfields & soccer fields can be built with land available for future growth. Let’s don’t rush, let’s get it right.
If you care about how your tax money is spent, please call your council representative or attend the specially called City Council meeting this Thursday at the Justice Center at 6 p.m. Let your voices be heard.
LeAnne Shields Paola City Council member
Paola
